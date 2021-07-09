Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Elder law webinar series begins July 13

thelcn.com
 10 days ago

The Center for Elder Law & Justice is partnering with the Erie County Department of Senior Services to host the 21st Annual Elder Law Day Virtual Summer Series. This collaboration is designed to provide information on legal issues affecting older adults to assist them and their caregivers in making informed choices about their health, financial well-being, and long term health care needs.

www.thelcn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Webinar#Foreclosure#New York State Office#Https Erie Gov Eld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Relationship AdviceHouston Chronicle

Elder Law: What issues supersede premarital agreements?

For many older couples with long-term marriages, the notion of separating or divorcing after so many years together remains almost unthinkable. Yet, as baby boomers age, the divorce rate among seniors is increasing. Due to a growing divorce rate among this population, premarital agreements now are widely accepted, even among...
legalnews.com

'Elder Justice Summit' offered online July 22

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan's Elder Justice and At-Risk Adults Project will present "Elder Justice Summit 2021: Perspectives on Protecting Vulnerable Adults" online Thursday July 22. The webinar will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit www.michiganprosecutor.org and click on "training." After registering, attendees will...
LawWNEM

Legally Speaking: Elder Law

Attorney Carol Thomas is sharing her insight about elder law and much more. #Sponsoredby The Law Office of Carol M. Thomas.
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Webinar to examine 'Unauthorized Practice of Immigration Law'

The U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) Great Lakes-Midwest District Detroit Field Office along with the Federal Trade Commission and the State Bar of Michigan will present an informational webinar titled “Unauthorized Practice of Immigration Law/Avoid Scams.” The online program will be offered Tuesday, July 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Sycamore, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

Local State Reps To Host Free Unemployment Webinar July 28

In a local media release, it was announced State Representative Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore will be hosting a free virtual Employment Readiness Webinar on July 28. The webinar is presented by Kishwaukee Community College and will run from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Wednesday, July 28, according to...
AdvocacyPosted by
KPCW

Alzheimer's Association Offers Free Webinars in July

While there currently is no prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 6.2 million Americans and 34,000 Utahns, The Alzheimer’s Association is offering free virtual webinars in July on the latest research. Registration is required.To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, Wednesday, July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. • Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s (An interactive program where you’ll learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 1 of 3– Care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. – Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 2 of 3– Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 3 of 3–Tuesday, July 27. 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Effective Communication Strategies & Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s and learn strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. – Wednesday, July 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. • The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis & early detection. Wednesday, July 21, Noon to 12:45 p.m. • Understanding Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the various forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms. Thursday, July 28, noon to 12:40 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. . To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association go to alz.org and alz.org/utah.
Home & Gardenlyndhurst-oh.com

CPA & MAHO Present: Aging in Place3-Part Webinar Series

Join Community Partnership on Aging (CPA) and Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio (MAHO) for this fun and engaging webinar series on the building blocks of home accessibility. Register for 1, 2, or all of the sessions to learn detailed information on how to age safely at home. This free course...
Stroudsburg, PAPocono Record

Divorces on the rise during COVID pandemic | Elder Law

Divorce filings have blossomed during the COVID pandemic. My peers practicing family law are busier than ever. When a couple divorces, emotions run high and concerns regarding custody, support, marital property and assets are at the forefront of everyone’s mind. What is sometimes forgotten is the couple’s estate plan. Updating estate planning documents, such as a Will, Power of Attorney, Healthcare Proxy and Trust should not be forgotten.
Onondaga County, NYurbancny.com

Youth Law Enforcement Academy Begins Next Month

Onondaga County, New York –The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will host its fourth annual summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy. The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications from students entering the 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th grade. The purpose of the Academy is to foster relationships that will bridge the gaps between law enforcement and youth while also exposing them to future careers in serving their community. The goal of this free program is to motivate young people to be outstanding citizens and to empower them to act as a positive influence in our community. The weeklong academy blends classroom learning with hands on activities to expose cadets to a variety of topics including: physical training, patrol tactics, correction & custody tactics, criminal investigations, K9 demonstration, SWAT & SERT presentations and much more.
Lawiwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Attorney” with Howard Krooks from Elder Law Associates PA

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Howard Krooks from Elder Law Associates PA. To learn more check out http://www.elderlawassociates.com. What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?:...
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Woolley: This 'n' that in labor and employment law

Some noteworthy labor and employment developments from the past week, in no particular order:. » Court rules against Christian teacher who wouldn’t use kids’ names, preferred pronouns. A federal judge in Indiana ruled against a high school orchestra teacher who refused, for religious reasons, to address his students by their...
Lynden, WAlyndentribune.com

Letters to the Editor — July 14, 2021

Jensen family park ‘cool, shady’ place to walk.   Pete Tryon and I would like to thank the Jensen Family and everyone who helped build and maintain the Jensen Family Forest Park in Custer.   It is a cool, shady place to take a walk on a hot day.   We appreciate the...
Troy, MIcandgnews.com

Troy business receives cease and desist from AG’s Office

TROY — The Michigan office of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, in conjunction with Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, sent a cease-and-desist order June 16 to Comfort Cremation Services, 101 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 1400, and its affiliates, O’Neil Swanson and George Drosis, after finding them allegedly operating their business without the proper mortuary science licenses.
Lansing, MIFox47News

Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 7/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Weyers, Attorney and Owner of Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. talks about information on how to develop a plan to protect your personal and financial freedom if you become ill. For more information please visit Family-Elder-Law.com or call (517) 351-6222. Want to check out...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Dick Awarded 2021 Ms. JD Public Interest Scholarship

Rachel Tomlinson Dick, ’22, has been awarded a 2021 Ms. JD Public Interest Scholarship. The Ms. JD Public Interest Scholarship program provides a stipend to law students as they pursue careers in public interest. Program participants will work at public interest organizations the summer between their second and third years of law school.
Politicsspotonnewjersey.com

New acting attorney general announces leadership team

TRENTON, NJ - Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck has announced the membership of his executive leadership team, retaining or elevating a number of career public servants who worked under former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. Grewal resigned July 17 in order to become director...

Comments / 0

Community Policy