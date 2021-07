(Undated) — Drought conditions are worsening in Minnesota. About half the state is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought, prompting a drought warning Friday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Livestock farmers are being forced to request emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is shutdown while wildfires burning just across the border in Canada threaten to spread, and many officials say more lawn watering bans are likely with no immediate relief from dry conditions.