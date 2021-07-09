Resident Evil Franchise Sale Now Live On eShop, Up To 60% Off Select Switch Titles

Later this year, the Nintendo Switch OLED will go on sale, and apparently Sony will be "closely monitoring" the system's sales with great interest. In a report from The Japan Times, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda says that Sony is very interested in Nintendo's pricing strategy for the new model. The Nintendo Switch OLED will launch for $50 more than the current version of the system, despite offering few improvements over the model that's been out for four years. Yasuda claims that this "could set a precedent for charging more across the industry," if the Switch OLED performs well for Nintendo.