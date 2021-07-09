Resident Evil Franchise Sale Now Live On eShop, Up To 60% Off Select Switch Titles
Need an action-thriller or two, with some zombies in the mix? The Resident Evil series on Nintendo systems is now cheaper for a limited time!. Capcom is now hosting an eShop sale on its library of Resident Evil games across Switch and 3DS – which ends on 21 July 2021. The sale sees discounts of 25% – 60% across all of the series currently available on Switch, and even steeper discounts for the series on 3DS.nintendosoup.com
