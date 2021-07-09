Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Franchise Sale Now Live On eShop, Up To 60% Off Select Switch Titles

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed an action-thriller or two, with some zombies in the mix? The Resident Evil series on Nintendo systems is now cheaper for a limited time!. Capcom is now hosting an eShop sale on its library of Resident Evil games across Switch and 3DS – which ends on 21 July 2021. The sale sees discounts of 25% – 60% across all of the series currently available on Switch, and even steeper discounts for the series on 3DS.

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Eshop#Resident Evil 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Resident Evil Village Nears 5 Million in Sales

Even though it has only been available for a little over two months, Capcom's Resident Evil Village is already approaching the 5 million units sold mark. Capcom itself revealed these details this past week while encouraging those who haven't checked the game out just yet to finally make the jump.
MLBGamespot

GameStop's Summer Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of Great Deals

Right on the heels of its Fourth of July promotion, GameStop has launched its big Summer Sale. The sale runs through July 10 and features big discounts on select Nintendo Switch and PS5 exclusives as well as discounts on accessories and a wide variety of collectibles. A pair of Nintendo...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

No More Heroes 3 is now available to pre-order on the Switch eShop

SUDA51 has confirmed this evening that the long-awaited No More Heroes 3 is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop. It’s available for £49.99 and due to be released on 27th August. Pix’n Love Publishing has also announced a special Deluxe edition of No More Heroes 3 of which there will only be 500 editions published and signed by Mr. SUDA51 himself. Pre-orders for this edition go live tomorrow at 4pm UK time.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Resident Evil on Steam: offers in the saga with up to 87% discount

Resident Evil stars in a new batch of offers on Steam. The popular Capcom franchise brings together the main installments of the saga, where we can find discounts of up to 87%. You can buy such prominent names as Resident Evil Remake or Resident Evil 4 for less than 5 euros.
ComicsThrillist

Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Anime Shows Off Exactly Why People Love the Franchise

The long-running video game franchise gets the series treatment based on the events of some of the games. Resident Evil, the groundbreaking video game series from Capcom that basically invented the survival horror genre, has been around for 25 years and 28 games, so getting into it in 2021 can seem like a daunting endeavor, with a mythology and lore that spans hundreds of years and many shady pharmaceutical companies. If you've wanted to jump into the biggest zombie franchise this side of The Walking Dead, Netflix's latest anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness offers a distilled version of everything that makes people fall in love with this franchise in a compact package.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC Launches July 28th Along With Free Update And Ultimate Edition

Mojang has announced the release date for the next paid DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, along with another free update. The “Echoing Void” DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is set to launch on July 28th 2021, adding a new area based on The End. A free update will also be launching on the same date, which adds a new feature called Gauntlet of Gales. In addition, an Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will also be released, containing all six DLCs for a lowered price.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan] Nintendo eShop: Top 20 for July 1st to July 7th 2021 (Switch)

01./New. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] {6 990 Yen}. 02./New. – eBaseball Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2021 Grand Slam (Konami) [08.7.2021] {7 678 Yen}. 03./02. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] {6 578 Yen}. 04./06. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020] {5 478...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition Shadow-Drops on Switch eShop

Songs for a Hero hit Steam last year, and now this unique action-platformer is available on the Switch’s eShop as something of a shadow drop. There was no area for it in the coming soon area, thus making it a nice little surprise to start the day off. It’s a sword-based action-platformer with a slick twist – the music changes based on what you’re doing, and it pokes fun at gaming cliches along the way.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Europe’s top 15 downloads on the Switch eShop for June 2021

In a recent news post sent out to Switch owners, Nintendo provided a listing of the top 15 European eShop downloads for June 2021. A few newcomers appear for the first time, including Game Builder Garage – which topped the charts. Mario Golf: Super Rush, a late release in June, debuts at #3.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is now on sale on Amazon for $99

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi set for the Switch is currently discounted on Amazon Canada for $99, down from its regular price of $129. The augmented reality (AR) game, which released back in October, supports multiplayer for up to four players. Developed through a partnership with...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle is the latest title from the hit long-running franchise, out now on iOS and Android

The long wait is over - Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle is finally out on Android and iOS devices today. The highly anticipated title from Boltrend Games is part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the beloved franchise, which has been crafting magical stories about the art of alchemy since the very first game in the series came out in 1997.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Monitoring Nintendo Switch OLED Sales

Later this year, the Nintendo Switch OLED will go on sale, and apparently Sony will be "closely monitoring" the system's sales with great interest. In a report from The Japan Times, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda says that Sony is very interested in Nintendo's pricing strategy for the new model. The Nintendo Switch OLED will launch for $50 more than the current version of the system, despite offering few improvements over the model that's been out for four years. Yasuda claims that this "could set a precedent for charging more across the industry," if the Switch OLED performs well for Nintendo.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil Village is the Franchise's Biggest Hit in Recent Years

Capcom reports excellent sales figures for Resident Evil Village. The game is doing significantly better than the last few installments. Capcom has reasons to be happy. The Japanese publisher announcedthat Resident Evil Village has already sold 4.5 million copies. The game was released on May 7 this year on PC,...
TV SeriesGame Informer Online

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Is Now Available

One of several Resident Evil adaptations is now available for all to enjoy. For those excited about Netflix's Resident Evil TV series called Infinite Darkness, now is the time to don those comfy sweatpants once more because the anime is now available to watch on the streaming platform. Resident Evil:...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Europe: Nintendo reveals best-selling Switch eShop titles for June 2021

Nintendo Europe has shared the most downloaded Nintendo Switch titles from the eShop for the month of June. The top ten is fairly surprising as it was the creative title Game Builder Garage which claimed the No.1 spot fending off the likes of Minecraft and Mario Golf: Super Rush. It’s also incredible to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is the upgraded Wii U port of Mario Kart 8, at No.6. Here were the best-sellers on the Switch eShop last month in Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy