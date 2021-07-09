Cancel
UK border posts in race to be ready for EU import checks

By Joe Whitworth
foodsafetynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns have been raised again that several border control posts in the United Kingdom may not be ready by January when checks on some imports from Europe are scheduled to come into force. Physical checks on products of animal origin will begin in January 2022. Import declarations start in October...

