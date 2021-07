Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released a new trailer for the next Neverwinter expansion, Jewel Of The North. We have an introduction to it from the devs below before you check out the trailer at the bottom, narrated by Brand Manager, Michael Clark. But the shorthand is that they show the improvements that will be coming to the game for everyone to enjoy, both for old and new players, as well as a brief glimpse into the new Bard class being added to the game and how everyone can dive into making this new character class work. The content will be released on July 27th for PC, while console players will have to wait until the Fall to play it.