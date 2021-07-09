Gold Up, Looks to End Week With Third Consecutive Weekly Gain

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S. interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus infections overseas. Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of recent data showed China's economic recovery might have peaked but remained on track, easing some worries about the world's second largest economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening from the previous fix of 6.4640. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, reversing six straight weeks of declines. Some traders said the yuan's broad trend continued to follow the dollar's movements but swung in a thinner range, as investors looked for clues to the authorities' policy stance. Market participants are split over whether the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday. Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system. "We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023, followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4," Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note. "That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer than one year." Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the LPR would stay steady this month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578 from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.466 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6216 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)