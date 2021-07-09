Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold Up, Looks to End Week With Third Consecutive Weekly Gain

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia and is set to end the week with its third consecutive weekly gain. A drop in U.S. Treasury yields also gave the safe-haven yellow metal a boost while the dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Friday but fell from three-month highs.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Consumer Price Index#U S Federal Reserve#Inflation#Investing Com#U S Treasury#The European Central Bank#Ecb#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper, Crude, And Central Banks

Another busy week for investors and traders ahead in terms of eco-data earnings and overall potential market movers. Let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what’s to come. Investors and traders are exhibiting a bit of caution tied to concerns related to COVID infections on the rise here...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near one-week low as dollar gains

* Dollar strength a key headwind, says analyst (Updates prices) July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course to trade at a near one-week low on Monday as investors sought comfort in the U.S. dollar amid rising coronavirus cases, although a dip in Treasury yields limited the metal’s losses. Spot...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to extend its downward correction towards $1,800

Last week, gold settled above $1,810 and registered small weekly gains. However, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer sees a possible correction to $1,800 as key resistance at $1,825 holds. XAU/USD to stage a technical correction in the near-term. “On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and...
Businessinvesting.com

Traders Monitor New COVID Cases As Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven US Treasuries and the US dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Week Ahead: Global Flight to Safety Fuels Big Rally

The week is off to a very strong start as heavy selling in stocks coincided with a flight to safety in bonds during the overnight session. Treasuries gained momentum after breaking the recent lows from July 8th, ultimately hitting 1.225% at the start of the CME session (8:20am ET). Overnight lows of 1.215 coincide with the gap we discussed on July 8th (1.213 - 1.25 from back in February). The next major inflection point is 0.99%, which feels like a bridge too far in the current environment (but so did 1.21% just a few short weeks ago).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds from monthly lows toward 1.1825

Euro recovers as stocks continue to slide worldwide. EUR/USD bounces sharply from monthly lows to highest since Thursday. US yields collapse as risk aversion triggers demand for safe assets. The EUR/USD rebounded sharply from its lowest level since April, below 1.1770, and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1825. It...
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

FX Weekly Outlook

India's Consumer Price Index continues to stay above RBI's target band, inflation at 6.26% in June 2021. Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June, topping all forecasts and testing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to sticking with ultra-easy monetary support for the economy. The CPI jumped by 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk

Global market sentiment mostly deteriorated this past week, with major benchmark indices underperforming in North America and Europe. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.6%, 1% and 1.9% respectively. This is as the FTSE 100 and DAX 30 weakened 1.6% and 0.9% respectively. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 managed to hold a 0.2% gain.
Businessfxempire.com

The Weekly Wrap – The Greenback Comes out on Top as U.S Inflation Spikes

It was a busier week on the economic calendar, in the week ending 16th July. A total of 66 stats were monitored, which was up from 42 stats in the week prior. Of the 66 stats, 34 came in ahead forecasts, with 23 economic indicators coming up short of forecasts. There were 9 stats that were in line with forecasts in the week.
StocksArkansas Online

S&P 500's streak of weekly gains ends as stocks skid

Wall Street ended a milestone-setting week on a down note Friday, as stocks closed lower and the S&P 500 index posted its first weekly loss in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 0.75%, with a good part of its pullback attributable to declines in big technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Energy and industrial stocks also helped drag the market down, outweighing gains in health care and utilities companies.
Businessrock947.com

Dollar on course for weekly gain; kiwi leaps with inflation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar headed on Friday for its best weekly gain in about a month, supported by buying on investor worries about quicker U.S. interest rate increases and by rising virus infections, while a hot inflation reading lifted the New Zealand dollar. The kiwi was the biggest mover...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, but Heads Towards Fourth Weekly Gain Over Powell Reassurance

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia but was headed for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. The yellow metal was boosted by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s insistence that any inflation will be transitory and that the central bank would continue to support the economy. Gold...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold on track for fourth weekly gain on dovish Fed rhetoric

BENGALURU (July 16): Gold prices were headed on Friday for a fourth straight weekly gain after the US Federal Reserve allayed investor fears of a faster tightening of monetary policy, though the safe-haven metal was subdued by pressure from a firmer US dollar. Spot gold was flat at US$1,827.00 per...
Stockskitco.com

Indian shares end flat, clock weekly 1.5% gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares pulled back from record highs to close little changed on Friday as gains in metal and pharmaceutical stocks were offset by a profit-taking spree in the IT sector. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,923.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.04%...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S. interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus infections overseas. Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of recent data showed China's economic recovery might have peaked but remained on track, easing some worries about the world's second largest economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening from the previous fix of 6.4640. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, reversing six straight weeks of declines. Some traders said the yuan's broad trend continued to follow the dollar's movements but swung in a thinner range, as investors looked for clues to the authorities' policy stance. Market participants are split over whether the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday. Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system. "We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023, followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4," Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note. "That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer than one year." Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the LPR would stay steady this month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578 from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.466 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6216 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices end higher for a third session in a row

Gold prices climbed on Thursday for a third session in a row, holding ground at their highest in nearly a month. Central banks "still appear to be the main focus of markets," and economic data seem significant "only if they can force the Fed to anticipate tapering," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. August gold rose $4, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,829 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract price settlement since June 16, FactSet data show.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, Steadies Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, steadying from the one-week low hit during the previous session. The dollar weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data that could indicate when asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to begin. Gold futures were up 0.24 to $1,810.15...

Comments / 0

Community Policy