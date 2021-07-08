Stocks broadly lower...Mortgage rates ease

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street as bond yields continue to fall and investors turn cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in afternoon trading. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

News Break
General Motors
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Mortgages
BusinessWashington Post

Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

Plummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88 percent a week ago and 3.01 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald

US average mortgage rates dip for 4th week; 30-year at 2.78%

WASHINGTON -- Mortgage rates fell for the fourth straight week, undercut by worries that the surging delta coronavirus variant and the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world could derail what has been a strong economic recovery. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home...
Businessthemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Continue a Downward Spiral

Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.12% with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.22%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.54%. “Concerns about the Delta variant, and the overall trajectory of the pandemic, are undoubtedly affecting economic growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While the economy continues to mend, Treasury yields have decreased, and mortgage rates have followed suit. Unfortunately, many homebuyers are unable to take advantage of low rates due to low inventory and high prices.”
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

Stocks were muted in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points,...
Real Estatempamag.com

Delta variant fears take a toll on mortgage rates

Growing economic uncertainty surrounding the new COVID-19 variant is putting downward pressure on mortgage rates, with the benchmark 30-year loan rate plunging to a five-month low. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped 10 basis points from a week ago to 2.78% for the week ending July 22, according to the results...
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: Wall Street inches higher, preserving weekly gains

Stocks eked out modest gains on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market’s winning streak into a third day and keeping the major indexes on pace to end the week higher. The S&P 500 shrugged off a midday slide and rose 0.2%. Banks, energy companies and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark index, though solid gains by Apple, Microsoft and other big technology stocks helped nudge the index up.
MarketsLaredo Morning Times

The Property Line: 5 Mortgage Trends for the Rest of 2021

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It's brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year.
Real EstateCrain's Detroit Business

U.S. mortgage rates slide to lowest in more than 5 months

Mortgage rates in the U.S. plunged to the lowest level in more than five months. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.78 percent down from 2.88 percent last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was the fourth straight weekly decline, pushing rates down to the lowest since Feb. 11.
Real Estatemoney.com

Is July A Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Refinancing your mortgage can provide a lot of advantages, from lower monthly payments to being able to take equity out of your home for major repairs or unexpected expenses. With interest rates currently averaging 2.88%, it’s a great time to reevaluate your home loan and see if a refi is the right option for you.
Real EstateCNBC

Volatile interest rates cause mortgage demand to drop

The average rate for 30-year fixed loans increased slightly to 3.11% after two weeks of declines. The 15-year fixed rate loan decreased to 2.46%, the lowest level since January. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 3% for the week and were 18% lower than a year ago. Mortgage rates...
Real Estatethebalance.com

30-Year Mortgage Rate Nears Record Low on Downturn Fear

That's how close the average 30-year mortgage rate got to its record low this week, according to Freddie Mac, showing how sharply rates have fallen recently amid concerns about how rising virus cases may affect the economy. While there are signs rates may already be on their way back up,...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Substantially Lower This Week, But Under Some Pressure Today

There are two pieces of big news for mortgage rates over the past few business days. The first arrived last week in the form of the removal of the adverse market fee that artificially increased rates for refinance transactions starting late last summer. The second arrived yesterday in the form of an impressive improvement in the bond market (bonds are the primary source of motivation for mortgage rates). This friendly double whammy pushed the average lender easily into the lowest rate range since early February with conventional refinance quotes once again coming in under 3.0% in best-case scenarios.
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks edge lower, easing indexes below recent record highs

Stocks edged lower Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports. The S&P 500 index fell...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage rates dip slightly to 2.88%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell two basis points from the week prior to 2.88%, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. According to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, the decline provides modest relief to those who are looking to buy homes in a tough market, with scant inventory and mounting home price appreciation.
Real EstateInman.com

Dip in rates boosts demand for mortgages

Last week’s dip in mortgage rates boosted applications for purchase loans and revived interest in refinancing, according to a weekly survey of lenders by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Last week’s dip in mortgage rates boosted applications for purchase loans and revived interest in refinancing, according to a weekly survey of...
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

Stocks were broadly lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious following the market's recent run of record highs. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1% as of 3:16 p.m. Eastern, a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points, or 1.1%, to 34,300 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.9%, on pace to snap a three-day run of closing highs. Technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for a big share of the sell-off.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Close Broadly Lower, Yields Fall on Global Growth Anxieties

Stocks finished broadly lower Thursday and Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows as investors feared the the spread of new coronavirus infections could stall global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 259 points, or 0.75%, to 34,421, the S&P 500 declined 0.86% and the Nasdaq fell 0.72%.

