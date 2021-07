When it comes to crafting the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, there are a few important variables to take into account that can make a perfect batch every time. That list includes chilling the dough before forming it into balls, making sure to cream the butter with white and brown sugar to make the dough, chilling the dough before forming it into balls to bake, and setting the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Modern Honey. While these helpful tips always can make a cookie shine, it takes a refined baker's touch to get the most out of your tasty dozen.