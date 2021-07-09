Cancel
Celtic rejoin race for Liverpool outcast Ben Davies after being gazumped by Reds for £2m star in January... and new boss Ange Postecoglou is DESPERATE to bring in defensive reinforcements ahead of Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland

By Stephen Mcgowan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Celtic are back in the hunt for unsettled Liverpool central defender Ben Davies.

The Parkhead club were close to securing a £2million deal with the former Preston North End star in January before being gazumped by a shock late move by Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 25-year-old Englishman has yet to witness any action in the Anfield first team and, with star defender Virgil van Dijk on his way back from injury, Davies will slip further down the pecking order for a starting place in the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8fo2_0arkPtm200
Celtic have rejoined the race for Liverpool star Ben Davies after being gazumped last January

While Liverpool would rather sell for a hefty profit, Celtic are now in competition with a posse of English clubs - including Championship outfit Bournemouth - to tie up a season-long loan deal.

Desperate to get players in before a Champions League qualifier against Danish champions Midtjylland on July 20, new boss Ange Postecoglou has identified central defence, right-back and wingers as priority positions.

Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt, Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers and free agent wide man Kyle Edwards, formerly of West Brom, have already been linked with the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vHqM_0arkPtm200
The 25-year-old is yet to face any action since his £2m move to Anfield six months ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoNwd_0arkPtm200
New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants defenders before their Champions League qualifier

But an interest in Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic appears to have cooled.

Unsettled Kris Ajer is expected to leave, with Norwich City and Bayer Leverkusen vying for the Norwegian's signature.

Davies, who is a left-sided, left-footed centre-back, may yet offer Klopp an option as cover in the Liverpool back line should former Celtic star Van Dijk's return to action be delayed.

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Celtic, Bournemouth moving for Liverpool defender Ben Davies

Celtic are moving for Liverpool defender Ben Davies. The Daily Mail says Celtic are back in the hunt for unsettled Liverpool central defender Davies. The Parkhead club were close to securing a £2million deal with the former Preston North End star in January before being gazumped by a shock late move by Jurgen Klopp.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Ange Postecoglou encouraged by Celtic’s display in Charlton win

Ange Postecoglou was encouraged with the way his Celtic players are adapting to his ideas after they continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Charlton. First-half goals from Karamoko Dembele and Albian Ajeti put Celtic in command at Dragon Park in Newport before former Hearts striker Conor Washington pulled a goal back late on.
WorldPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou explains Tom Rogic’s absence from Celtic team

It is safe to say that Celtic have made a good start in pre-season under Ange Postecoglou as the manager of the club. They have won their first two games, against Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic respectively. Now, while it is just pre-season, there are already signs to be encouraged...
MLSESPN

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou era begins, A-League and W-League reach true independence

Out of quarantine and diving into preseason training, it's all beginning to get very real for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic. The former Australian national team boss is set to lead Celtic into Europe for the first time when his side meets Danish outfit FC Midtjylland -- Socceroo Awer Mabil's club -- at Celtic Park on July 21, with the return leg set for the MCH Arena on July 29.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou gives exciting Celtic transfer update

The Ange Postecoglou era at Celtic got off to a good start as the club earned a 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday in their first pre-season tie. While they might have got off to a slow start, by the end of the game there were a lot of positives to look at and quite a few players to be excited about.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou praises strike duo as Celtic tenure begins with friendly win

Ange Postecoglou praised scoring strikers Odsonne Edouard and Albian Ajeti after his tenure as Celtic boss began with a 3-1 friendly win over Sheffield Wednesday. In a match played behind closed doors at the Hoops’ training camp in Newport, the former Australia manager fielded two teams of mostly youngsters in total over the three periods of 30 minutes.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Major update on Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Celtic

When Ange Postecoglou was appointed as the Celtic manager, one of the biggest discussions was surrounding his backroom staff. On one hand, it made sense to have people who knew the club already, considering Postecoglou’s lack of experience managing in European football. But on the other, many also believed that the club needed a completely fresh start after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish trophyless after years and 25 points behind the Rangers in the Premiership.
WorldSporting News

Tom Rogic battles to save Celtic career under Ange Postecoglou

Tom Rogic has been putting in double sessions at Celtic training as he battles to save his career at the club under new coach and Australian compatriot Ange Postecoglou. According to the Daily Record, the 28-year-old playmaker was seen putting in extra training after a morning session finished earlier this week in a bid to impress his former Socceroos coach Postecoglou, who was appointed as the new Hoops boss last month.
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou aware of need to strengthen as Celtic lose to Preston

Ange Postecoglou admitted Celtic’s need for new faces was clear to see after a pre-season defeat by Preston but Covid restrictions are making the task even more complicated. The Australian handed Israeli winger Liel Abada a debut off the bench as 2,000 fans returned to Celtic Park for a 1-0 defeat by the Sky Bet Championship side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ben Davies 'determined to fight on at Liverpool despite failing to make a single appearance since shock £2m January move... with ex-Preston defender willing to snub loan moves to Bournemouth and Celtic'

Ben Davies is determined to make it at Liverpool and will snub interest in a loan move from Celtic and Bournemouth, according to reports. The 25-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Reds and only made the bench eight times since he completed a surprise £2million from Preston in January, which also saw Dutch defender Sepp van der Berg head in the opposite direction on loan.

