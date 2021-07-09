Thursday's preps: Late rally lifts second-ranked Wayne past upset-minded Mohawks

CORYDON — The Moravia Mohawks played almost flawless softball on Thursday night. It almost led to a postseason upset of the second-ranked team in Class 1A.

Down to their final five outs, second-ranked Wayne took advantage of an error on what would have been the second out of the sixth inning, kicking off a five-run rally that saved the season for the Falcons. Abigayle Henderson's tiebreaking RBI single was followed by a game-clinching three-run home run to right by Izzie Moore, lifting Wayne to a 7-3 win over the young, upset-minded Mohawks.

Emily Jones struck out nine batters and walked one in seven innings pitching for the second-ranked Falcons, allowing just two hits both coming in the fifth inning. Mikayla Fritz collected Moravia's first hit of the inning, and the game, by driving a double to center before reaching third on a single to right by Lauren Long with one out.

Layla Ewing beat out a bunt while Long beat the throw to second base as Moravia loaded the bases trailing 2-0. Kjirsten Albertson then lined a pitch to center where the ball bounced out of the glove of Mya Willey, allowing Moravia to tie the score. Ewing reached third on the error and scored on an RBI groundout by Alexa Bedford, giving the Mohawks (17-16) a late lead.

PREP BASEBALL

Van Buren County 11, Keokuk 5

KEOKUK — The Warriors wrapped up a winning regular season by jumping out to a five-run lead in the opening inning of a non-conference contest at Joyce Park.

Van Buren County (14-10) added three runs in the second inning, opening an 8-0 lead against the Chiefs. Anthony Duncan scored on a wild pitch in the third inning before a four-hit fourth inning allowed the Warriors to put two more runs on the board, helping Treyton Bainbridge claim the win on the mound without allowing an earned run.

Van Buren County will host either Central Lee or Davis County next Tuesday at Fred Perkins Field in the Class 2A, Substate 6 quarterfinals. Postseason action at the Ferguson Complex in Keosauqua begins at 7 p.m.

No. 2 (3A) Grinnell 10, Fairfield 0

GRINNELL — Nate Smithburg collected Fairfield only hit of the night against Owen Coffman, who tossed a five-inning shutout striking out five batters for the second-ranked Tigers in a non-conference win.

Will Doty homered and drove in four runs as part of a two-hit effort at the plate for Grinnell. Isaiah Seck added three hits, including a double, while scoring three runs and driving in one for the Tigers.

Fairfield (10-17) hosts Knoxville on Monday.

Tri-County 6, Moulton-Udell 3

THORNBURG — Dayton Pace struck out 12 batters over six innings, working around four walks and four hits to keep the Trojans on top and moving on with a win against the Eagles in the Class 1A, Substate 5 preliminary contest.

David Gillam led Tri-County (1-18) with two hits, scoring two runs while collecting an RBI as the Trojans opened a 5-0 lead after two innings. Brian Anders doubled for Moulton-Udell (0-21), going 2-2 while scoring twice in the final game of the season for the Eagles.

No. 3 (4A) Johnston 5, Centerville 4

JOHNSTON — Miles Risley snapped a 3-3 tie in fifth inning, driving in Connor Canny and Jacob Wolver with a two-run double lifting the third-ranked Dragons past the Big Reds handing head coach Michael Barta his 301st career win on a special night for the CIML program.

Centerville (15-14) took the lead in the top of the fourth. Myles Clawson tied the game at 2-2 with a double that brought in Brody Tuttle before scoring on a balk, putting the Big Reds on top.

Besides honoring their seniors, Johnston retired the number of their late coach Jim Mahoney.

Mount Ayr 9, Moravia 6

MOUNT AYR — Ryce Reynolds had three hits and scored twice as the Raiders prevented the Mohawks from taking an even record into postseason play.

Jaixen Frost added two hits and two runs for Mount Ayr in the win. Moravia (13-15) opens postseason play against Burlington-Notre Dame in the first of two Class 1A, Substate 5 first round contests to be played on the Sigourney High School diamond Saturday starting at 5 p.m.