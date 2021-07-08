Virginia Western’s Chef Polfelt Named to ACF Culinary Team USA

Culinary faculty member will help represent the U.S. at competitions in Germany. The American Culinary Federation (ACF) recently announced that Virginia Western’s Ted Polfelt, CEC, CCA, AAC, will be a member of the ACF Culinary Team USA 2024. After three rigorous rounds of tryouts, Polfelt was chosen to compete with the team at the 2022 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg, Germany, and at the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.