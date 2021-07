Max Scherzer nearly had his head taken off by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game. But Scherzer still managed to find some humor in the situation. Scherzer started for the NL in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. He was facing Guerrero, the AL’s No. 2 hitter, in the first inning. Guerrero hit a rocket of a line drive up the middle to where Adam Frazier was playing. He threw Guerrero out at first, but not before Scherzer’s life flashed before his eyes.