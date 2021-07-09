Cancel
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Is Finally Here. Was It Worth the Wait?

By Julianna Ress
The Ringer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first new movie installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 737 days is finally here, available now on Disney+ with Premier Access or in movie theaters. Amanda and Sean break down Black Widow and the future of the MCU, emphasis on the “C” (0:30). Then, Sean is joined by writer-director Leigh Janiak to discuss her three Fear Street films that are rolling out on three consecutive Fridays on Netflix this month (61:00).

