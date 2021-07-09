‘Black Widow’ Is Finally Here. Was It Worth the Wait?
The first new movie installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 737 days is finally here, available now on Disney+ with Premier Access or in movie theaters. Amanda and Sean break down Black Widow and the future of the MCU, emphasis on the “C” (0:30). Then, Sean is joined by writer-director Leigh Janiak to discuss her three Fear Street films that are rolling out on three consecutive Fridays on Netflix this month (61:00).www.theringer.com
Comments / 0