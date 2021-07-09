‘Loki’ Episode 5: Analysis, Themes, and Theories
Mal is joined by The Ringer’s David Shoemaker to break down the outstanding fifth episode of Loki, “Journey Into Mystery,” by delving into the theme of change, what we saw from our various Loki variants, the Lost reference and Marvel Easter eggs, and more (04:45). The Ringer’s Daniel Chin then joins to explain Alioth’s comics history, and then Mal, David, and Daniel make their predictions for the finale’s eventual Big Bad reveal (84:49).www.theringer.com
