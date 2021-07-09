‘Loki’ Episode 5: Analysis, Themes, and Theories

The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end of Loki Episode 4. When Loki gets erased from the Sacred Timeline at the end of “The Nexus Event” and awakens somewhere else, it sends the latest Marvel series off in a whole new direction. It also gives us some major clues about what’s been really going on during this show. We thought the TVA was working to protect the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now we know the Time-Keepers are literal puppets — and whoever is behind them has been using variants as their personal workforce. And if everyone in the TVA is a variant, that means there’s no way there is just one “Sacred Timeline.” There must really be many timelines, and some that the TVA is told to erase for some unknown reason. That also means whoever is behind the TVA isn’t trying to protect time, and likely is only interested in protecting their own power.