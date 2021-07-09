Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Episode 5: Analysis, Themes, and Theories

By Mallory Rubin
The Ringer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMal is joined by The Ringer’s David Shoemaker to break down the outstanding fifth episode of Loki, “Journey Into Mystery,” by delving into the theme of change, what we saw from our various Loki variants, the Lost reference and Marvel Easter eggs, and more (04:45). The Ringer’s Daniel Chin then joins to explain Alioth’s comics history, and then Mal, David, and Daniel make their predictions for the finale’s eventual Big Bad reveal (84:49).

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ringer#Marvel Easter#Big Bad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Loki’ episode 5: Is Marvel planning to make Loki into a fully fledged hero?

Can the MCU tell any story without a massive CGI-heavy battle in the final act? Judging by Marvel’s first three Disney+ shows, the answer’s still no. Loki episode 5 is another strong installment, but as we lead into the finale, the show succumbs to the inevitable. It’s time for an epic battle sequence where Marvel Studios depicts magical combat the only way it knows how: By having characters fling balls of light around. WandaVision concluded in a similar manner, abandoning the more psychologically interesting elements of Wanda’s powers.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel theory: WandaVision scene takes on new light after final Loki episode

A Marvel fan is urging people to re-watch a WandaVision scene following the final episode of Loki.The six-episode series drew to a close last week with a dramatic episode that saw Loki (Tom Hiddleson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) come face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA).The introduction has been teased for weeks, and Marvel fans were excited to see Majors make his debut as the character, who also goes by the name of Kang the Conqueror.One moment towards the end of the episode, though, seems to tally up with...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Who is Alioth in Loki Episode 5?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. In Loki Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, we get to see the wasteland where all those who got pruned were taken and death seems to be inevitable as while Lokis have survived whatever the condition is in The Void, others are not so fortunate as they encounter a gargantuan creature called Alioth which looks like a giant cloud devouring living creatures and when he passes, everything it touches turns into waste.
Newsweek

Every Version of Loki Seen in Episode 5 of 'Loki' Explained

Episode 5 of Loki left viewers on the edge of their seats ahead of next week's finale. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) found himself in a strange land after being pruned in Episode 4. He encountered familiar faces and seemed to learn valuable lessons about himself along the way—although we've heard that one before from Loki in the MCU.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

New Loki Episode 5 Teaser Confirms the Arrival of President Loki

We're already excited about Loki Episode 5 and the latest teaser for tomorrow's episode has confirmed what we have been looking forward to for some time now. It looks like we're finally getting President Loki. We've always known about President Loki. The image of the God of Mischief wearing a...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Loki Episode 6: What to Expect?

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki’ is an MCU superhero series that tells the eponymous character’s journey through time and space to find meaning and purpose in his existence. All his life, Loki has believed that he has a “glorious purpose.” But after he escapes with the Tesseract and is apprehended by the TVA, he discovers that main Loki’s life ends in the hands of Thanos, while he is just a Variant who will soon be pruned. He then does what he has always done — survive. Initially, he agrees to help the TVA catch a Loki Variant that has killed several of its employees. But after he meets the Variant in question, he discovers that things are even more complicated than he initially thought.
TV SeriesElite Daily

5 Loki Theories About The Castle At The End Of Time

Since the first episode of Disney+’s new Marvel show, Loki, fans have guessed there was a secret behind who runs the TVA. From the mysterious Time-Keepers who no one ever saw to the oddly restrictive concept of the “sacred timeline,” something seemed off. But as the series has slowly peeled back the layers of this onion, the entity pulling strings has remained a mystery. With only one more episode to go in Season 1, fans are still in the dark as to who the show’s main antagonist will be. But these Loki theories about the castle in the Void — and who resides there — round up the main suspects.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘Loki’ Director & EP Weighs In About The Tony & Steve Variants Theory & Teases Final 2 Episodes

‘Loki’ director and EP Kate Herron responds to the Tony and Steve variants theory and teases what’s ahead in the final two episodes in our EXCLUSIVE interview. There are only 2 episodes of Loki left, and the Disney+ series continues to increase the stakes. Episode 4 featured a game-changing post-credits scene and a whopping 4 Lokis! Loki and Sylvie’s relationship took a turn and caused a Nexus event.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Loki’ Episode 5 Recap: Into The Loki-Verse

When we last saw Loki, he had been “pruned” by Judge Renslayer, and teleported to the Void at the end of time, surrounded by a colorful variety of Loki variants. For some reason, Sylvie instantly trusts Renslayer, seconds after she made Loki disappear. But at least Sylvie senses when she’s being tricked; it’s unclear if Renslayer really cares to understand the truth behind the TVA, or knows more than she lets on, but Sylvie snatches the Timepad before her inevitable betrayal and prunes herself, which was the only course of action, really.
TV SeriesPolygon

Loki now has more Lokis than it has episodes

Each episode of Loki delivers a new mind-bending twist on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even the mere introduction of the abusive Time Variance Authority and the Sacred Timeline radically shook up everything we thought we knew about the “Infinity Saga.” And honestly, we’d expect nothing less from a show starring the God of Mischief. But how many Gods of Mischief can one show conceivably hold?
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Where Does Loki Go At the End of Episode 4?

The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end of Loki Episode 4. When Loki gets erased from the Sacred Timeline at the end of “The Nexus Event” and awakens somewhere else, it sends the latest Marvel series off in a whole new direction. It also gives us some major clues about what’s been really going on during this show. We thought the TVA was working to protect the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now we know the Time-Keepers are literal puppets — and whoever is behind them has been using variants as their personal workforce. And if everyone in the TVA is a variant, that means there’s no way there is just one “Sacred Timeline.” There must really be many timelines, and some that the TVA is told to erase for some unknown reason. That also means whoever is behind the TVA isn’t trying to protect time, and likely is only interested in protecting their own power.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Loki’s penultimate episode is a madcap thrill ride

What enchanted me about Loki’s premiere was the sense that anything could happen in the brand new world the show was carving out. It’s a feeling of wonder that slowly faded as the series settled into a curiously claustrophobic storytelling mode. But it returns this week in glorious form, as Loki meets his match several times over at the end of the universe. While I still have some big picture concerns about where this season has chosen to put its focus, “Journey Into Mystery” is a blast to watch. It delivers a darkly madcap sense of fun worthy of its mischievous protagonist. And it ends with an appreciably big-scale action sequence and a compelling cliffhanger to take us into next week’s finale.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki – Episode 5 Review

Martin Carr takes a Journey Into Mystery with a review of the penultimate episode of Marvel’s Loki…. After that mid-credit sequence last week, the internet went into meltdown. Multiverse doors were thrown open, everything was called into question and Loki kicked into another gear. Leading on from that, writer Tom Kauffman continues to ensure that all bets are off with ‘Journey Into Mystery’. Billowing clouds of time-consuming matter prowl a barren wasteland, Lokis are no in short supply and the TVA is under threat.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 5 Theories and Questions: Are Loki and Sylvie About to Accidentally Release Kang?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 5. With only one more episode of Marvel's Loki left, the need for answers has reached a critical point!. Good thing there's Slackin' Off, the feature where we share our own harebrained theories and guesses about what's going to happen next, straight from IGN's own Loki Slack channel. Just causal questions and speculation about the next big plot twists on this super-duper Doctor Who-style series.
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

Loki Episode 5 Journeys Into Purgatory to Unravel a Mystery

With one week left before having to take its final bow on Disney+, Marvel Studio’s Loki has a lot under its belt to cover. Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief has consistently been reaching high lows and great highs as it gloriously aims to tell a time-bending narrative with beautiful cinematography and a vastly different interpretation of Loki himself. Finally reaching its penultimate fifth episode this week, Loki continued to take no time in getting closer to answering more audience questions regarding the shows overarching mystery and closing the door on its merry cast of living Asgardians. While it does arguably contain an odd pacing and filler moments, “Journey Into Mystery” establishes the groundwork for a potentially thrilling finale that will hopefully leave audiences satisfied when Loki comes out flaunting one last time in its closing moments.
TV SeriesComicBook

Frog Thor Spotted In Loki Episode 5

Full spoilers for Loki episode 5 below! In an episode that was absolutely full of Easter eggs, related to the Marvel Universe and not, the new episode of Loki on Disney+ finally brought a fan-favorite character into the MCU for the first time. Seen about 9 minutes into the episode, as the Lokis descend into their underground lair, viewers get a glimpse of none other than Mjölnir, or rather A Mjölnir, and nearby a tiny figure bouncing in a glass jar to get to the hammer. Inside that jar? None other than Simon Walterson aka Throg aka Thor Frog. Take a peek at him from the show below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy