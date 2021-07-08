Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video

Say cheese! Khloe Kardashian was joined by her daughter True Thompson and her nieces Penelope Disick & Chicago West for an adorable group selfie. Khloe Kardashian, 37, had three very special family members by her side in her latest Instagram upload. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her nieces Penelope Disick, 9, and Chicago West, 3, all assembled for an adorable selfie that Khloe shared to the social media platform on Sunday, July 18. Khloe, who shares her baby girl with ex Tristan Thompson, looked like she was having a blast taking the fun photo with the three little ones while seemingly being on babysitting duty.