Richard Alfred Plude, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 6, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed.