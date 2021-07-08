Watch ‘The Day The Music Came Back,’ a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Foo Fighters’ Reopening of Madison Square Garden on 6/20
Back on June 20, Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the first such live event at the famed venue since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated return to epic live concerts in the United States was the reason for the Foos’ tiny club gig in Southern California a few days earlier, a warm-up show for a few hundred lucky (vaccinated) fans that featured hits, a few deep cuts and more from the Dave Grohl and the guys’ lengthy discography.www.rockcellarmagazine.com
