Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch ‘The Day The Music Came Back,’ a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Foo Fighters’ Reopening of Madison Square Garden on 6/20

By Adrian Garro
rockcellarmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on June 20, Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the first such live event at the famed venue since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated return to epic live concerts in the United States was the reason for the Foos’ tiny club gig in Southern California a few days earlier, a warm-up show for a few hundred lucky (vaccinated) fans that featured hits, a few deep cuts and more from the Dave Grohl and the guys’ lengthy discography.

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Music Festival#The Foo Fighters#Live Music#Msg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Posted by
Audacy

Watch the Foo Fighters' mini-doc on the return of Rock to The Garden

With an obvious nod to the emotion attached to "the day the music died," the Foo Fighters have released a documentary short about the band’s epic June 20 performance at the recently reopened, post-COVID Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Foos and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. created...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a quick doc about the Foo Fighters bringing back live music to MSG

Last month, the Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden in NYC since the pandemic began. Here’s a short film about that night. (Via Gilles) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
Rock MusicNew Haven Register

Watch Foo Fighters Herald the Return of Live Music in New Documentary

Titled The Day the Music Came Back, the 10-minute clip was created with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., and includes performances “Best of You” and “Everlong.”. More from Rolling Stone. Mark Ronson Delivers a Stripped-Back, Vibey Version of Foo Fighters 'Making a Fire'. The documentary also features behind-the-scenes conversations with...
rock947.com

Watch short documentary on Foo Fighters’ MSG reopening show

Madison Square Garden has released a short documentary about Foo Fighters‘ show at the famed New York City arena last month, marking its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. The nine-minute film, titled The Day the Music Came Back, includes live footage...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Watch Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have unveiled a new video for their high-energy cover of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing." The song is one of six Bee Gees covers Foo Fighters recorded for their upcoming album, Hail Satin, an LP that will be released under the alter ego the Dee Gees. The album also includes "Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman," as well as Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.”
MusicVulture

Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees Cover Is Pretty Much the Music Equivalent of Dan Flashes

High-end covers with distinctive keyboards and falsettos that are going up, up, up, and away? Hell, we don’t need to head over to Shops at the Creek to bask in the glory of the Dee Gees’ complicated “You Should Be Dancing” cover, which is the wildly funky Foo Fighters side project that celebrates the art of the disco. The way the guitar sounds criss-cross and drum patterns overlap; it’s so beautiful, and worth $450 to watch again. The Foos previously unveiled the cover during their June homecoming show at Madison Square Garden, where “You Should Be Dancing” was one of three encores. The band’s album, Hail Satin, will be released on vinyl July 17.
MusicNME

Stream Foo Fighters’ new album as disco alter-ego The Dee Gees, ‘Hail Satin’

The Foo Fighters‘ disco side project, the Dee Gees, have shared their debut album ‘Hail Satin’ to streaming platforms. Previewed back in February with the band’s take on the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’, the album originally arrived as part of a Record Store Day drop on July 17, and was recorded at the band’s Studio 606.
New York City, NYVulture

The Lox, Dipset to Head Down to Madison Square Garden for Verzuz

Still don’t think New York is back from its long pandemic slumber? Let Verzuz’s next battle change that. The series of hip-hop face-offs announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. Diplomats) will be the next competitors. The Yonkers crew of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch and Harlem crew of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana will trek downtown to Madison Square Garden, where they’ll play hits at the arena’s smaller Hulu Theater on August 3. “NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!!” Verzuz tweeted, announcing the battle. Pull out your Yankees hats, lace up your Timberlands, and get ready to throw your back out with some throwbacks.
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Cro-Mags frontman calls out Dave Grohl over vaccinated-only shows

Former Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph has taken aim at Dave Grohl over the Foo Fighters choosing to play vaccinated-only shows. Last month, Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden in what was the first major concert in New York since the pandemic began, with all tickets requiring a vaccination passport in order to purchase.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Raw Stars To Appear At SmackDown TV Event From Madison Square Garden

WWE will hold a SmackDown TV event on Friday, September 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE has announced that Raw stars will also appear at the event. Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning. As noted, fans over the age of 16 will...
Elmont, NYNewsday

John Mayer coming to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden in 2022

John Mayer just joined The Weeknd on the UBS Arena’s 2022 concert roster. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter will headline the Elmont venue at Belmont Park on March 1. He'll also play Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20 in support of his new album, "Sob Rock," a throwback to the '80s that dropped Friday.
Musictheprp.com

Foo Fighters Stream Their Bee Gees Covers Outing “Hail Satin”

Having first been released this past weekend as part of an official ‘Record Store Day‘ drop, the Foo Fighters‘ new outing as the ‘Dee Gees‘ “Hail Satin” has since hit streaming services. The effort is split between covers of tracks originally performed by the Bee Gees and live in-studio performances of Foo Fighters material recorded at Dave Grohl‘s own Studio 606.

Comments / 0

Community Policy