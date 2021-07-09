Cancel
People in Business: Schnuck named VP of supermarkets; KAI adds 3 project managers

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Ted Schnuck was named executive vice president, supermarkets, for Schnuck Markets Inc. Brentwood Travel promoted Stacey Acree to president. Shawn Levin was named director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center. Sarah Cutter joined ARCHS as director of early childhood and parenting initiatives. McCormack Baron Salazar promoted Emily Bernstein to...

www.stltoday.com

