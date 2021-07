BELOIT, Wis. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. David McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and Trust Company (FNBT), is pleased to announce that Don O’Day has been promoted to Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, he will play a key role in the execution of the bank’s strategy as he oversees the day-to-day administrative and operations functions of the bank. He will continue to lead the commercial and consumer banking sales teams in serving our community families with Sound Advice, excellent customer service, and innovative financial solutions to fit the individual needs of consumers, families and businesses throughout the bank’s footprint.