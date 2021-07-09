Purina plans expansion of Virginia cat litter plant
Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. is planning a $182 million expansion of a Virginia plant that makes cat litter. The expansion of its plant in King William County will add 138,000 square feet to increase capacity and enhance business operations in the United States and Canada for the Tidy Cats products. The project will also include an additional 100,000 square feet of warehouse space to improve logistics and expedite delivery.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0