What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pfizer to seek U.S. authorization for COVID booster shot. Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorise a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker’s top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of re-infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.kfgo.com
Comments / 0