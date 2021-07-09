Cancel
Yen, Swiss franc stand tall as risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped to fresh multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global economic recovery. Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide amid growing concerns the...

MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Businessinvesting.com

Traders Monitor New COVID Cases As Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven US Treasuries and the US dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
Marketsactionforex.com

Yen Surges as Asia Opens on Risk Aversion

Yen rises broadly as the markets start the week with risk aversion in Asia. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is trading as the weakest, leading other commodity currencies lower. European majors are mixed together with Dollar for the moment. The economic calendar is rather light today and focuses will stay on development in the risk markets. Though, attention will be turning to ECB meeting later in the week, in particular its new forward guidance.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Accelerates Higher as Risk Aversion Intensifies

Yen and Swiss Franc dominates the markets for the day, as selloff in stocks spread from Asia to Europe, to US. Risk aversion intensified with DOW down over -800 pts in initial trading, while 10-year yield breaks1.2 handle. Canadian Dollar is the worst performing one, as WTI crude oil breaks below 70 handle. However, Australian and New Zealand Dollar are not too far away. The greenback is mixed for the moment, a touch weaker than Euro, but firmer against Sterling. We’d now see if US indices could bend upward before close. Or, the selloff would spillover back to Asian markets tomorrow.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bonds catch safety bid, yields tumble to February low

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - German bond yields tumbled on Monday to the lowest since mid-February as concerns over the economic impact of surging Delta coronavirus cases drove investors to stampede into safe-haven assets. Countries worldwide are extending or re-introducing activity curbs in response to the rising infections. In Britain,...
MarketsPosted by
Times Leader

Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Monday across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul, while European markets opened lower and U.S....
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Jumps as Risk Appetite Slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
StocksRepublic

Global shares fall on virus fears; S&P 500 futures down 1%

NEW YORK — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections, while oil prices dropped more than 3% after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. France’s CAC 40 shed 2.6% in midday trading, while Germany’s DAX was down 2.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 2.5%. Futures...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment. ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.5% lower * Canadian 10-year yield falls 10 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory for the year. The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807. Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar "are being overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker commodity prices," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and equities globally tumbled as the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects. U.S. crude oil futures settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand. The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of 2021. "The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach ... as markets start to consider the beginning of the Fed's tapering and eventual rate hikes," the Scotiabank strategists said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate decision next week. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
CurrenciesMetro International

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low...
Businesskfgo.com

Japan central bank sees moderate impact from global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan’s consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan’s corporate profits will...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
Economyfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Monitoring New COVID Cases as Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven U.S. Treasurys and the U.S. Dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
Businessraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 5.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,809.2 dollars per ounce. Renewed concern over...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY: Bears attack 80.00 on market fears, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/JPY remains pressured around February lows after five-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid concerns relating to Delta covid variant and Inflation. US-China tussles add colors to the risk-off mood. Japan’s National Core CPI, RBA Minutes and PBOC are key events in Asia. AUD/JPY holds onto bearish sentiment, despite a recent...

