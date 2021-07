Over 2,000 people have received fake Covid-19 vaccines in the Indian city of Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, the government said. The state government’s counsel told a court in the city that at least nine unauthorised vaccination camps have been held till now, and four police complaints have been registered. The court directed the state government to get the victims of the fake vaccine scam tested for any ill-effects caused by the jabs, according to news agency PTI. It also told the government to come up with guidelines to ensure the incident is not repeated. This comes as experts have warned...