Public Health

Yes, you should keep wearing a face mask

By Grace Brown e
Wired UK
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom July 19 onwards, almost all restrictions in England will be dropped. Included in this is the legal requirement to wear a face covering in all spaces. The decision to continue with the next stage of the government’s roadmap was made in spite of the rapid rise in cases across the UK as the Delta variant circulates. Right now, there are almost 30,000 new positive test results a day in the UK. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has warned that new cases could break 100,000 a day as summer progresses and restrictions are dropped.

Sajid Javid
Theodore Roosevelt
Boris Johnson
Beijing, CN
U.K.
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

We could be wearing masks and socially distancing for next FIVE winters under new Government contingency plan after Boris Johnson said 'extra precautions' against Covid might still be needed after July 19

Britons could be wearing masks and social distancing for next five winters under a new plan for life after July 19. Health officials are said to have drafted a five-year plan with options for what freedom-limiting restrictions can be freely reimposed should cases spike again. Mandatory working from home, enforced...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation.The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Ex-Health Secretary warns we could go back into lockdown

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt, a former Conservative Health Secretary, has warned that the UK could go back into lockdown. Mr Hunt has urged caution around “using the language of irreversibility” when lifting coronavirus restrictions because there is still a high number of infections each day worldwide.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

'You can't make people wear them': Shop owners say they will let their customers decide if they want to wear a mask but will keep protective screens - as supermarkets say they will wait to hear PM's plan

Shop owners and supermarket chains are among the many businesses anxiously awaiting the Prime Minister's new 'Freedom Day' plans set to be unveiled this evening. Changes to the lifting of Covid restrictions on July 19 are set to be announced at a highly anticipated press conference today at 5pm. Boris...
Public Healthkentlive.news

People will stop thinking Covid is serious after July 19, say experts

People are likely to take the dangers of coronavirus less seriously after restrictions are finally lifted, according to a new study. Psychologists believe lockdowns during the pandemic successfully convinced the public of the severity of the Covid-19 threat if their government was prepared to impose such severe measures. The findings...
Public HealthKIMT

When should vaccinated people wear masks now? An expert weighs in

The Delta variant, a more transmissible -- and potentially more dangerous -- strain of coronavirus, now makes up more half of all new infections in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant, combined with low rates of vaccination in many parts of...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Around 3,000 people in hospital with Covid as number doubles

The numbers in hospital with Covid-19 have doubled in two weeks - with 565 people admitted in just one day. The figure is the highest since April, reports The Mirror, and the number of deaths has risen by more than 60 per cent. There have been 192 more deaths since...

