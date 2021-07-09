Yes, you should keep wearing a face mask
From July 19 onwards, almost all restrictions in England will be dropped. Included in this is the legal requirement to wear a face covering in all spaces. The decision to continue with the next stage of the government’s roadmap was made in spite of the rapid rise in cases across the UK as the Delta variant circulates. Right now, there are almost 30,000 new positive test results a day in the UK. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has warned that new cases could break 100,000 a day as summer progresses and restrictions are dropped.www.wired.co.uk
