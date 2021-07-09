Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Waffle One ‘The Great Unity’ Official Images

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, we showcased the Air Force 1 Low, and now we have learned another pair is part of ‘The Grey Unity’ collection. Next up, we have the Waffle One that’s a tribute to the Chinese utopian vision of the world, where everyone and everything is at peace. Looking...

www.sneakerfiles.com

#Nike Swoosh#Waffle#Great Unity#The Grey Unity#Chinese
