Nike OverBreak SP Releasing in ‘Riftblue’
The Nike Overbreak is another pair from the Swoosh that has seen its fair share of color options. Dropping soon, we have a pair highlighted in light hues. This Overbreak comes dressed in a Midnight Navy, White, and Riftblue color combination. Utilizing Cream nylon mesh across the base while suede appears on the overlays. Next, Blue leather appears on the heel, and the same shade lands on the liner. We also have ‘Overbreak’ branding on the tongue and White on the rubber sole to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
