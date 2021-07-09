Nike OverBreak SP Releasing in ‘Riftblue’

Youth of Paris will connect with adidas Originals to release a special rendition of the Campus 80s that will debut later this year. Going over this adidas Campus 80s, it features Black denim across the base while Black leather lands on the heel tab and liner. Next, we have areas of the shoe that features a distressed finish and exposed Purple stitching on the eyestay and heel. Neon Green Youth of Paris branding hits the tongue, and each pair comes with three sets of laces in Black, Green, and Purple. Lastly, the pair comes with a Specimen ID tag and a special box.