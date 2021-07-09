Cancel
Retail

adidas Forum Mid ‘Canary Yellow’ Now Available

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adidas Forum Mid is dropping in a Summer friendly color scheme for the warmer months and comes highlighted in ‘Canary Yellow.’. This adidas Forum Mid features a Yellow and Cloud White color combination. Looking closer, Yellow leather adorns the upper while White lands on the Three Stripes, ankle strap, tongue, and collar. Other details include Yellow on the laces, liner, and insole, while White runs across the rubber sole.

