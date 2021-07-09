adidas Forum Mid ‘Canary Yellow’ Now Available

The adidas Forum Lo seems to be every collaborator’s first choice. Soon, even atmos will have a turn, adding to the silhouette not much more than their signature logo. At a glance, some would be confused if this were a collaboration at all and they’d be only half-correct. The colorway is undoubtedly one of the most simple in recent memory, every leather panel bereft of hue. This creates an unquestionably versatile “Triple White” look that’s actually released in a GR capacity not long ago. atmos only dresses the pair with custom lasering, burning their own logo and the trefoil into the side and heel, respectively.