BC SPCA rescues 41 animals after gaining access to Lytton

Each Sunday, host Ron Ducharme with Rescue Magazine and his guests discuss the latest news on local animal shelters and pet care. Rescue Magazine Started in 2012 with one animal shelter that needed help with awareness, food, supplies and with adoptions. With a one page flyer, we did a food drive every week at area stores, which brought in over 1,000 lbs of food, and help that shelter increase adoptions by 400 percent. Since that one shelter on a one page flyer we have grown to 74 pages and over 69 shelters & Rescues with over 800 Animals in need of help. We are more than a Magazine. We now raise over 100,000 lbs. of food and supply a year, produce a digital magazine showcasing available animals and Rescue Magazine host the largest pet adoption event in Central Texas: the Pet Adoption Extravaganza every year in September at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton Texas. The program as a whole helps over 1,000 animals a year find a forever home.