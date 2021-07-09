Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cable Ties Market: Global Outlook, Consumer Demands, And Insights

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cable ties market, operating under the Materials Industry. The latest market report estimates an incremental growth of USD 66.51 million, at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Latest Free sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41440

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals ( Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., HellermannTyton GmbH, KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Novoflex, Panduit Corp., and Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Emergence of metal detectable cable ties has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Retail Goods
  • Construction
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others
  • Material
  • Nylon
  • Metal
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cable ties market report covers the following areas:

  • Cable Ties Market Size
  • Cable Ties Market Trends
  • Cable Ties Market Analysis

This study identifies increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties will positively impact the market growth.

Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41440

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cable ties market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cable ties market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cable ties market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable ties market, vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Retail goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Acme Seals ( Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  • Advanced Cable Ties Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • HellermannTyton GmbH
  • KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
  • Novoflex
  • Panduit Corp.
  • Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41440

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-ties-market-global-outlook-consumer-demands-and-insights-301328280.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
879
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Market#Market Environment#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Cagr#Download Latest Free#3m Co#Abb Ltd#Acme Seals#Avery Dennison Corp#Novoflex Panduit Corp#Scopetechnavio#Apac Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessSentinel

At 11.1% CAGR, Pin and Sleeve Device Market Projected to Hit $160.11 Billion By 2026 | ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Walther Electric Inc.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pin and Sleeve Device Market By Product Type (Plug, Connector, Receptacle, and Inlet), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Mortar Admixtures Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | Sika, BASF, GCP Applied Technologies

The report titled Global Mortar Admixtures Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mortar Admixtures market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mortar Admixtures market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mortar Admixtures market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mortar Admixtures market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mortar Admixtures report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Surge Arrester Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Major Players and Business Opportunities- ABB, Eaton, Siemens

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Surge Arrester Market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Surge Arrester market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM)...
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Biomaterials Market 2021 Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player  Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Collagen Solutions Plc, Corbion, Dentsply International Inc., Evonik Industries, Geistlich Pharma AG, DSM, Institut Straumann AG

Latest released the research study on Global Biomaterials Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Biomaterials Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Biomaterials.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Automotive Cables Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Top Players, Key Application, Future Growth by 2026

Global Automotive Cables Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 recently launched by MarketQuest.biz endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. The market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data of the global Automotive Cables industry. The research study endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This study offers a business landscape that assists industry participants, potential entrants, and competitors in evaluating developing markets in various regions.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Nasal Drug Delivery Market 2021 | COVID_19 Impact, Growth, Industry Analysis, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights, outlook and Forecast 2026

Nasal Drug Delivery Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027. The global Nasal Drug Delivery Market size is prognosticated to reach USD 81.85 billion by 2026 attributable to the increasing number of the patient population and the rising prevalence of pulmonary disorders worldwide. This information is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per the report’s description, the market size was USD 46.34 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 to 2026.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
Industrythedallasnews.net

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Size, Growth, Trends, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Demand, Business Scenario and Forecasts Report 2028

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market intelligence study on the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA)...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Testing Global Market To 2026 - Rising Demands From The Energy And Power Sector Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Testing Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global non-destructive testing (NDT) market is evaluated at US$14.445 billion for the year 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93%...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Growing demand for advanced technologies is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. Market Size – USD 3.6 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for advanced medicines and robust investment. The chromatography accessories & consumables market is expected to USD...
Marketsclarkcountyblog.com

Global Electric Motorcycles Market Demands, Future Growth Development, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Demand Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled Electric Motorcycles Market The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the Electric Motorcycles Market. The study highlights a detailed assessment of the Market and displays market sizing trends by revenue & volume (if applicable), current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Puts or Take Profits in AMC

Stocks were lower Thursday as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's continued dovishness and stronger-than-expected earnings . The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to a new pandemic low of 360,000. Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after Powell said in congressional testimony the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy