Cafes And Bars Market Growth Analysis In Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the cafes and bars market and it is poised to grow by USD 52.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the cafes and bars market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the beverages segment in 2020.
  • What are the major trends in the market?Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Whitbread Plc are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increasing number of cafés. However, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked meals might challenge growth.
  • How big is the European market? Europe occupied about 46% of the market share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Whitbread Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of cafés will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked meals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cafes and bars market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cafes and Bars Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Type
  • Bars And Pubs
  • Cafes
  • Specialty Coffee Shops
  • Geography
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cafes and bars market report covers the following areas:

  • Cafes and Bars Market Size
  • Cafes and Bars Market Trends
  • Cafes and Bars Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the cafes and bars market growth during the next few years.

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cafes and bars market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cafes and bars market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cafes and bars market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cafes and bars market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cafes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
  • Ediya Co. Ltd.
  • Inspire Brands Inc.
  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl
  • Luigi Lavazza Spa
  • McDonald Corp.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • Whitbread Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Product Market#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Ediya Co Ltd#Inspire Brands Inc#Jab Holding Co#Mcdonald Corp#Starbucks Corp#The Coca Cola Co#Whitbread Plc#European#Mea#North American#Italian#Mexican
