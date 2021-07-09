Cancel
China

Fuzhou Achieves Fruitful Results In Cultural Heritage Protection

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

XIAMEN, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Chinadaily.com.cn :

Fuzhou in East China's Fujian province will hold the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee from July 16 to 31.

Fuzhou is home to 4,758 unmovable cultural relics, including 25 key national heritage conservation units and 16 national-level intangible cultural heritage projects.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) period, Fuzhou restored 226 national and provincial-level cultural relics, including Mawei shipbuilding facilities, Hualin Temple, as well as the ancient folk residence Honglincuo, which is known as the "Folk Palace Museum".

The local cultural relics protection department has focused on the protection of cultural relics in the process of urban and rural construction. Since 2017, the department has carried out studies on cultural relics and conducted archaeological exploration in more than 60 major infrastructure projects, including the construction of metro lines and bridges.

Fuzhou has also made efforts to boost tourism by opening 17 historical and cultural blocks, 51 traditional streets and alleys, and promoting 300 tourist attractions related to cultural heritages.

In addition, Fuzhou has announced a series of laws and held a series of events related to intangible cultural heritage to further enhance the protection of cultural heritages and relics.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuzhou-achieves-fruitful-results-in-cultural-heritage-protection-301328497.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

