Roundup: Australia searches for COVID-19 vaccine certification app developer; South Korean blockchain firm releases source code for COVID-19 digital pass and more briefs

Virgin Islanders who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can now apply for a digital vaccine record, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced Tuesday. The record, which can be carried as a wallet-sized photo or downloaded to the Apple Wallet or Google Wallet apps on smartphones, “will make it easy for individuals to securely share their vaccination status, while maintaining their privacy, with a growing network of local organizations as we look to safely reopen businesses and events,” Encarnacion said.