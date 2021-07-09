Cancel
Roundup: Australia searches for COVID-19 vaccine certification app developer; South Korean blockchain firm releases source code for COVID-19 digital pass and more briefs

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia seeks developer of digital health app with COVID-19 vaccination pass. The Australian government has started looking for a developer for its smartphone app project that will store COVID-19 vaccination certificates and test results. Based on a recently issued tender request by the Australian Digital Health Agency, the digital health...

