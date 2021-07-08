City of Madison Announces Next Steps for Those Impacted by Recent Flooding

Disaster Declaration was made by the U.S.Small Business Administration. Madison, IN— The City of Madison was notified that a Disaster Declaration was made by the U.S. Small Business Administration (USSBA) in response to the June 18, 2021 flooding. The USSBA announced it will open a center in Madison where residents and business owners affected by the flood can apply for assistance. "The USSBA Disaster Declaration is the first step toward helping our community recover. We encourage everyone impacted by the recent flooding to apply for the assistance offered by the USSBA whether you believe you will qualify or not,” said Mayor Bob Courtney. The Disaster Declaration made by the USSBA enables the city to become eligible for assistance through the USSBA and the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). The USSBA offers low-interest loans to individuals and entities that suffer damages related to a disaster. The SDRF provides financial support to restore damaged property to its prior condition. Individuals seeking assistance from either program must first apply for assistance from the USSBA. If an individual or business is denied assistance from the USSBA, the individual or business owner will then become eligible to apply for SDRF assistance. SDRF assistance is only available if USSBA assistance is denied. Compensation from the SDRF is limited to not more than $10,000 per household. It will not provide money for losses that are covered by insurance. Beginning Friday, July 9, 2021, the USSBA will open a center staffed by USSBA representatives and an Indiana Department of Homeland Security representative, who will be available to help residents and business owners with the disaster relief application process. The center will be located at the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 301 E. Main Street, Madison, Indiana 47250, and will be open on the following dates and times. ● Friday, July 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ● Saturday, July 10, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. ● Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “We will continue working with our local community organizations, USSBA, IDHS, and other state/federal agencies to assist those affected. We will also soon be launching a fundraising campaign for our long-term recovery efforts. As we receive more information and continue to collect data, we will keep the community informed,” said Mayor Bob Courtney.