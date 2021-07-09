Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Communications & Power Industries Acquires TMD Technologies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has successfully completed the purchase of TMD Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, including TMD Technologies Limited and TMD Technologies, LLC (together, TMD). Consisting of approximately 170 employees in facilities in the United Kingdom and the United States, TMD is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of technologically advanced microwave, radio frequency and high voltage equipment for radar, electronic warfare, communications, medical, EMC testing and scientific applications.

TMD brings new products and technological capabilities to CPI's established portfolio of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on the defense and communications markets. TMD's range of reliable and innovative products includes traveling wave tubes (TWTs), TWT amplifiers, transmitters, microwave power modules, high voltage power supplies, and other microwave devices and amplifiers.

"TMD has a well-earned global reputation for high-reliability transmitters and microwave devices, in particular state-of-the-art microwave power modules and TWT amplifiers. We have long been impressed by the quality of TMD's people and technology. Adding TMD's proven products to CPI's Electron Device Business will provide a TMD with a prosperous, long-term home for their business and will enable the companies to offer customers broader capabilities and more comprehensive solutions for radar, electronic warfare, communications, EMC testing and related applications," said Andy Ivers, president and chief operating officer of CPI.

The newly acquired business will be owned and operated as a subsidiary of CPI and will be part of CPI's Electron Device Business, which focuses on components used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals. TMD's leadership team will remain with the business and report to Todd Treado, president of CPI's Electron Device Business.

"Having worked in close partnership with them on a number of key programs, we have come to strongly appreciate CPI's approach to customer service, reliability and innovation. We see these as an excellent fit to the culture at TMD, which is based on the same values. The TMD team looks forward to our next chapter, growing the business within CPI and continuing to be the best partner to our customers for innovative and reliable radio frequency and high voltage power solutions," said Dave Brown, who leads the TMD operations.

The transaction was funded using CPI's existing cash balances. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Communications & Power IndustriesCommunications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. CPI serves customers in the communications, defense, medical, industrial and scientific markets. CPI consists of Communications & Power Industries LLC, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and Communications & Power Industries Canada Inc., located in Ontario, Canada. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

About TMD Technologies LimitedWith a heritage dating back to the 1940s, TMD Technologies Limited (TMD) is a world-class designer and manufacturer of professional microwave and radio frequency (RF) products. At the company headquarters in Hayes, West London it produces specialized transmitters, amplifiers, microwave power modules (MPMs), high voltage power supplies, microwave tubes and transponders for radar, electronic warfare and communications applications. A twice previous Queen's Award winner, TMD also produces a range of advanced instrumentation microwave amplifiers for EMC testing, scientific and medical applications. TMD is also making on-going and substantial investment in the development of quantum-enabled technology under the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme (UK-NQTP). Recently, TMD has expanded their investment in the Solid State Power Amplifier MPM space through a partnership with Diamond Microwave LTD, and now has SSPA MPMs available with various output power options from UHF through Ku-band. www.tmd.co.uk

About TMD Technologies, LLCTMD Technologies, LLC is a U.S. subsidiary of TMD Technologies Limited. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, it provides complete technical and commercial support to TMD's customers in the USA and offers a comprehensive product repair center. The Sales and Business Development team is engaged with promoting the whole range of TMD's products, as well as identifying new business development opportunities in the United States. www.tmdus.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications--power-industries-acquires-tmd-technologies-301328440.html

SOURCE CPI International, Inc.; Communications & Power Industries LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
884
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Radio Frequency#Emc#Power Supplies#Tmd Holdings Limited#Tmd Technologies Limited#Emc#Cpi#Twt#Electron Device Business#Diamond Microwave Ltd#Sspa#Www Tmd Co Uk#Llctmd Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Genetic Technologies Acquires EasyDNA To Expand Into Wellness Testing

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) has agreed to acquire EasyDNA's brand and distribution rights from BelHealth for $4 million in cash and stock. EasyDNA currently sells paternity, oncology, and health & wellness genomics-based laboratory tests through agreements with 12 laboratories in North America, AsiaPac, and Europe. In CY20, EasyDNA had...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Kandi Technologies Acquires Jiangxi Huiyi For $7.7M

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) has acquired cell producer Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Jiangxi Huiyi) for $7.7 million in cash. Jiangxi produces approximately 90 million 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable cells annually. Kandi expects to grow its cell business by using the newly acquired technology to address new...
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
TechnologyCIO

From Automated to Autonomous – Manufacturing Industry Digital Transformation

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading sectors starting or speeding up digital transformation. Particularly hard hit by supply chain issues, the sector wants to ensure resilience to business disruption and not be caught again by events with global consequences. To date, however, they have met with varying success. Many of the transformation pilot projects do not land in production, the core of business, and fail to contribute to improved business outcomes. If organizations are failing to scale proof-of-concept to production environments, what is needed to successfully deploy digital models?
Sentinel

Wireless Testing Market Anticipated to Grow $16.80 Billion By 2028 at 6.9% CAGR | SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., and TUV Rheinland

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Wireless Testing Market By Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), and Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. The report has offered an all-inclusive...
TechnologySentinel

AI in Healthcare Market Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2031 | Nuance Communications, Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation and Microsoft and NVIDIA Corporation.

InsightSLICE is a leading global market research firm is pleased to announce its new report on the AI in Healthcare Market. The report provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competititecve intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2031. Global AI in Healthcare market report also...
AgricultureEffingham Daily News

Survey about digital technologies, communication targets US soybean farmers

A team of economists from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois invites soybean farmers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana and Nebraska – the top five soybean-producing states in the U.S. – to take a short survey on how they consider and adopt new precision and digital agricultural technologies.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Automation System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Rockwell Automation, GE, Yokogawa Electric

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Industrial Automation System Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Rockwell Automation And Kezzler Partner To Offer End-to-End Cloud-Based Industrial Traceability Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - Get Report, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a partnership with Kezzler AS, a cloud-based product digitization and traceability platform, to help manufacturers capture the journey of their products from raw material sources to point-of-sale or beyond using cloud-based supply chain solutions that focus on product traceability. The combined offering is ideal for customers in industries like life sciences, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods that are focused on complying with regulatory requirements and meeting consumer expectations in areas like product quality, safety, and sustainability.
BusinessFood Navigator

Sensient Technologies acquires assets of Flavor Solutions Inc.

Sensient Technologies has acquired the assets of New Jersey-based Flavor Solutions, a custom product and flavor development company serving the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sensient, a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and specialty ingredients, develops specialized food and beverage product...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Novanta (NOVT) to Acquire ATI Industrial Automation for $172M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) reached an agreement to acquire privately held ATI Industrial Automation ("ATI") for $172 million upfront in cash and additional contingent cash payments associated with 2021 financial performance. In addition, to further incentivize future financial performance, the Company will also grant performance stock units. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Asset Performance Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Siemens, GE Digital, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asset Performance Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asset Performance Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asset Performance Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market 2021-2026 Industry Research Covers Top Players as Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran

The latest report titled Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Autonomous Navigation Technology market.
ComputersForbes

How To Use Video To Power Hybrid Learning And Communication

Sam Thompson is a Director at Kaltura. He helps companies and schools better engage their learners and workers online. After more than a year of working from home, many workers are returning to the office, while many others don’t plan to. As workers transition from remote-only to hybrid workplaces, learning and development (L&D) teams should continue to leverage and adapt their remote learning technologies in order to upskill and train employees.
Charlotte, NCnddist.com

Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 – Solve Industrial Motion Group (“Solve”) has been acquired by Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), a leading investment firm that specializes in helping middle market companies grow in value and size. Audax’ experience building brands in the industrial services and technologies industry will benefit Solve and strengthen its growth strategy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp As Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). "We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy