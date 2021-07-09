Cancel
Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market Analysis In Application Software Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 21.72 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market to decelerate a CAGR of over 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising need to improve business efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • ICT
  • Government
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44619

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market size
  • Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market trends
  • Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market industry analysis

The increasing use of smart connected devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising data privacy and security concerns may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Analytics Market - Global analytics market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others), solution (services and software), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market - Global advanced and predictive analytics tools market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • QlikTech international AB
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Tableau Software LLC
  • TIBCO Software Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/business-intelligence-(bi)-and-analytics-platforms-market

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-intelligence-bi-and-analytics-platforms-market-analysis-in-application-software-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301328129.html

SOURCE Technavio

#Business Intelligence#Market Intelligence#Emerging Market#Hitachi Ltd#Microsoft Corp#Microstrategy Inc#Oracle Corp#Qliktech International Ab#Sap Se#Sas Institute Inc#Tableau Software Llc#Tibco Software Inc#Bfsi Healthcare#Vendor Analysis And Scope#Mea
