Coworking Spaces Market Report Featuring CIC, Convene, And Expansive | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coworking spaces market is expected to grow by USD 13.35 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the coworking spaces market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The coworking spaces market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Smart Buildings Market - Global smart buildings market is segmented by product (BMS, HVAC, lighting control, security and access control, and others), solution (software, hardware, and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market - Global HVAC test instruments market is segmented by application (airflow and quality, temperature and humidity, electrical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Coworking Spaces Market Participants:

CICThe company offers coworking spaces, that include flexible or dedicated desks on the floor and full access to premium amenities.

ConveneThe company offers flexible term, full-service workplaces without the hassles of signing a long-term commercial lease.

ExpansiveThe company offers coworking spaces such as SmartSuites and private offices.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/coworking-spaces-market-industry-analysis

Coworking Spaces Market 2021-2025: SegmentationCoworking spaces market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Enterprises And SMEs
  • Freelancers And Startup
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

The coworking spaces market is driven by the advantages of coworking spaces. In addition, supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses are expected to trigger the coworking spaces market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the coworking spaces market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70687

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/coworking-spaces-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-coworking-spacesmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coworking-spaces-market-report-featuring-cic-convene-and-expansive--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301328262.html

SOURCE Technavio

