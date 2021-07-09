Cancel
Nordic economic recovery on track as consumers ready to ‘splash the cash’: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Post-pandemic reopenings are boosting the economic recovery of Nordic economies as consumers prepare to splurge using savings that have risen to record highs during the COVID-19 outbreak, a Reuters poll of economists suggested. Sweden and Norway are each set for expansion of 3.5% or more in 2021...

