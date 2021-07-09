Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

NEW Four Square Volleyball Pool Game Available NOW By CROSSNET!

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought to you by the makers of CROSSNET comes the BRAND NEW summer fun game released on May 7, 2021, CROSSNET H2O! Both the original CROSSNET and H2O version combine the game of four square and volleyball for an action packed sport, but the H2O is designed specifically to use in a water setting!

CROSSNET H2O can fit in most pools and the game can be played in almost any body of water! It's summer fun you won't want to miss! Bring it with you for a family beach day or play it at your next poolside BBQ!

The CROSSNET H2O can be purchased exclusively at www.crossnetgame.com for $124.99. CROSSNET H2O includes net, floating base, travel duffle bag, inflatable neoprene ball, and pump so you have everything you need to kick off your summer with an exciting new game for all ages!

For fun on the land and in the sand, be sure to have the original CROSSNET game! This new sport will be the highlight of your get togethers and bring fun for all your friends and family!

About CROSSNET

CROSSNET is the world's first four square volleyball game! Set up within minutes in sand, grass, or indoors.

Growing up together in the "Quiet Corner" of Connecticut, brothers Greg and Chris Meade, and their childhood friend, Mike Delpapa, constantly sought new activities to keep them busy. In 2017 they reunited as adults, reminiscing on recess days playing four square. They had an idea: a volleyball court divided into four quadrants, merging traditional volleyball with a favorite childhood game.

After creating a prototype, they invited their friends to come play. Their friends' excitement made it clear that they were onto something. Since that moment almost three years ago, the trio has made it their mission to spread the game of CROSSNET throughout the world.

Press Contact:

Kristi Torrington, 9167658984, https://www.crossnetgame.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-four-square-volleyball-pool-game-available-now-by-crossnet-301328479.html

SOURCE CROSSNET

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
885
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Square#Volleyball Court#H2o#Poolside#Crossnet H2o#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Black Skylands Now Available On Steam, GOG, & The Epic Games Store

Independent developers tinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have announced the Early Access launch of Black Skylands for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store! The game, billed as the first in the "skypunk" genre, is available for $19.99 on any of the aforementioned platforms. According to the press release...
Norman, OKoklahoma Sooner

Volleyball Season Tickets on Sale Now

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma volleyball tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2021 season. Once again, reserved seating at McCasland Field House will be available for season ticket holders. Reserved season tickets go for $70 each. General admission season tickets cost $60, while OU faculty, staff and letterwinner...
Orlando, FLPosted by
MISportsNow

NorthShore Volleyball Club Sends Four Teams to Nationals

The NorthShore Volleyball Club sent four teams to the national tournaments in Orlando, Florida this past week. NorthShore’s 16-yea-old team placed 9th out of 187 teams in the tournament after going 11-1. All four teams finished in the top 60. The team said the toughest part was adjusting to a...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Albion Online Celebrates Four Years, Looks Ahead To Visual Upgrades And Elite Levels

Players of Albion Online have been gathering, crafting, fighting, and ganking for four years now — or a bit longer, depending on how you count time — and Sandbox Interactive has a big celebration underway to commemorate 40%(-ish) of a decade. For starters, players can enjoy a 25% Fame boost until July 26, and if you log in before July 31, you’ll receive a free Anniversary Fireworks item in your mail.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

No More Heroes III Receives “Santa Destroy And Thunder Dome” Video

Marvelous Games has published another short video clip showing off more features for No More Heroes III. This latest video shows off two key locations in the game: Santa Destroy and the Thunder Dome. Santa Destroy is the main city where the No More Heroes games take place, returning for the third installment. Meanwhile the Thunder Dome is a brand new location, a mostly barren wasteland where the entertainment district Neo-Osaka is located.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Retro Horror Game Pine Creek is Now Available for Pre-Order on the Game Boy Colour

Anyone in their right mind can see that retro is all the rage at the moment. Whether it is the revitalised popularity of vinyl records or certain fashion trends, there is no doubt that vintage is incredibly popular across popular culture and beyond, including gaming. One of the most retro of all video game trends at the moment is the comeback of the Game Boy, the 8-bit handheld Nintendo console from the late 1980’s/ early 1990’s. Some developers have decided to create all new games for this vintage console, including indie game developers Carmelo Electronics, producers Spacebot Interactive and retro game publishers Incube8 Games with their new game Pine Creek which is now officially available for pre-order.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

New Psychonauts 2 trailer showcases the game’s story

A brand new trailer for Psychonauts 2 has been published today, showing off a tease for the story that players will be able to experience when they finally get to pick up the game next month. Among the snapshots of minds Raz explores, it looks like this second game has even more variety and individuality in each than the first game, which is really saying something.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

All ability pools that players can access in the new game mode

Just a few days after its launch, Ultimate Spellbook has already grown to be one of the more fun alternate game modes in League of Legends. The new mode comes with patch 11.14 and allows players to replace one of their usual Summoner Spell slots with the ultimate ability to select from a choice of 3 picks.
Dekalb, ILdekalbtimes.com

NORTHERN ILLINIOS UNIVERSITY: Three and Four Game Options Available

Northern Illinois University issued the following announcement on July 13. Season ticket mini-plans for the 2021 Northern Illinois University Huskie football season are now on sale as fans can purchase either Victor E's Four-Game Mini-Plan or Mission's Three-Game Mini-Plan online at NIUHuskies.com. Both 2021 mini-plans offer fans the chance to...
Video Gamesxda-developers

[GAME] [4.4+] Flipper Lava

Hi everyone, I've released my first unity game on the play store, it is a mix of Pinball, Flippers and rising Lava. The goal is to climb the highest to escape the lava. I hope you will enjoy it and if so, you can rate the game, then I can get feedback on the best parts and maybe on what you would like to expect in a new update.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

West Virginia Top Target Makes His Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Shawn Miller, a 6’1 190 pound three star wide receiver out of Bradenton, Florida, made his college decision on his personal social media account. Miller is ranked as the 69th best wide receiver in the nation and 63rd ranked prospect in the state of...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

LSU freshman signee reportedly leaves team ahead of fall camp

It appears one LSU freshman signee won’t be playing any snaps for the Tigers. DandyDon.com reports tight end signee Jalen Shead has left the team:. Shead “didn’t last a day.” He didn’t break any rules or anything, “he just didn’t want to be here,” a source told me. Sonny Shipp...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Color puzzle game Indigo 7 is now available on PS5 and PS4

Dolores Entertainment announced today that Indigo 7, their new color puzzle game is finally available on PS5 and PS4. It also will be available worldwide on Xbox (One, Series S and Series X) and Nintendo Switch on July 8, 2021. Be prepared to live an intense coming-of-age summer story about...
FIFArealsport101.com

A brand-new FUTTIES Hidden Gem SBC is available now in FUT 21

Add the new 93 OVR Japanese striker to your club today. The FUTTIES event is now well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with a new SBC now available to unlock. We have already seen some fantastic content in the event so far, and long may it continue!. Take a...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

FusionFall Retro Free Download For PC

FusionFall Retro, also known as Retro or FFR, is an unofficial revival from the Cartoon Network MMO FusionFall. It was created over the course of one year by a dedicated team of fans. FusionFall Retro can be found under the FusionFall Universe banner. FusionFall Legacy is also available. It was originally intended to be a closed beta for three days, which would have been tested by forum members randomly selected to receive the key. Retro was delayed several months due to Retro’s need to update the game client. The team decided to publish the first four levels in the Future.
Video GamesMercury News

Preview: Summer is a good time to jump into the revamped ‘Neverwinter’ MMO

If you’ve always been curious about the “Neverwinter” MMO but were too intimidated to try it, then this summer may be the perfect time to pick up the free-to-play game. That’s when Perfect World Entertainment is releasing its next major module, which caps off a major revamp and introduces the first new class in the game since 2015.
Volleyballjimmiepride.com

Jimmie Volleyball single game tickets now on sale

Single game tickets for the 2021 University of Jamestown women's volleyball team are now on sale. The Jimmies, who finished third in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll after spending the entire season as the country's top-ranked team, will host 11 matches at Harold Newman Arena this season. UJ opens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy