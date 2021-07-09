Cancel
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Analysis Highlighting The COVID-19 Impact On Leisure Products Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the camping lights and lanterns market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.21 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the camping lights and lanterns market. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the camping lights and lanterns market 2021-2025 market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?The flashlights segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to maintain its dominance in the long run.
  • What is the key trend influencing the market? Several government initiatives to promote adventure sports such as camping will influence the market positively during the forecast period.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to register a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025
  • What is the key driver leading the market to register a CAGR of 8%?The rising number of travelers for adventure activities is a key driver boosting the camping lights and lanterns market growth.
  • How big is the Europe market?40% of the camping lights and lanterns market growth will originate from Europe.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising number of travelers for adventure activities and funding for camping promotion will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this camping lights and lanterns market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Flashlights
  • Lanterns
  • Headlamps
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The camping lights and lanterns market report covers the following areas:

  • Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Size
  • Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Trends
  • Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies more emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to provide trade offers and government support as one of the prime reasons driving the camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the camping lights and lanterns market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the camping lights and lanterns market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping lights and lanterns market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Clarus Corp.
  • Extreme Lights
  • General Electric Co.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LUMINTOP
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/camping-lights-and-lanterns-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camping-lights-and-lanterns-market-analysis-highlighting-the-covid-19-impact-on-leisure-products-industrytechnavio-301328274.html

SOURCE Technavio

