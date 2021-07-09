Cancel
Starting young! Roxy Jacenko's influencer daughter Pixie receives a beauty ring light and skincare products after her famous mother shared her birthday wish list... and she's only NINE

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

She may only be nine-years-old, but Roxy Jacenko's daughter is well on her way to becoming a famous social media influencer.

The youngster received some very grown-up goodies for her upcoming 10th birthday this week.

A video was posted on Pixie's Instagram account (which is run by her famous PR queen mother), showing off her new beauty ring light and skincare products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhqJn_0arkHXGU00
Spoiled: Roxy Jacenko's influencer daughter Pixie, 9, received a ring light and skincare products after her mother shared her birthday wish list

In the video, Pixie, who's seen seated in the living room and being filmed by her mother, excitedly says, 'So guys, I just got a tonne of stuff from my Mum's friend Jessie, yeah?'

Roxy is seen nodding before the young influencer unveils her gifts.

'I got some skincare stuff and a ring light. That's the one thing I got for my birthday that I wanted. Actually two because I wanted both of these things, very good,' she continues.

Roxy then interrupts her daughter and asks, 'What does one need a ring light for at the age of 10?'

'You make TikToks with it,' Pixie answers. 'You put the ring light, you put the phone and wah lah.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f597_0arkHXGU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Nf1o_0arkHXGU00
Unboxing the goods: The young influencer had both the ring light and skincare products on her wish list, saying 'I wanted both of these things, very good,'

She proceeds to open the ring light bag, taking out the lens and examining it as she tries to explain how to use it.

Pixie then pulls over the clear bucket filled with her new skincare products, which includes a gel moisturiser, boosting toner, lip tint, gloss, clips and a phone ring light.

The caption for the influencer's post reads: 'OH EM GEE!! I have been dreaming of my own ring light and today I was lucky enough to receive one! Huge thank you @etoilcollective and @hq.hive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tQvu_0arkHXGU00
'OH EM GEE!!: In the caption for her post, Pixie wrote, 'I have been dreaming of my own ring light and today I was lucky enough to receive one!'

Roxy revealed her daughter's list of demands for her birthday last Tuesday.

Sharing the list, which features 22 items, to Instagram, the Celebrity Apprentice alum joked that Pixie 'couldn't think of anything'.

Items on the list included a new room, skincare and a glass coffee table, as well as fairy lights, new shoes, and 'trendy clothes'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBHYa_0arkHXGU00
Just a few! Sharing the list, which features 22 items, to Instagram, the Celebrity Apprentice alum joked that Pixie 'couldn't think of anything'

