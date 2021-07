Spencer Dinwiddie has proven himself to be a solid NBA point guard who can play at a high level whenever he is asked. Unfortunately, this past season he suffered an ACL injury which forced him out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup. Had he been able to stick around, the Nets probably would have gotten past the Milwaukee Bucks as he would have been the team's point guard for the series. Now, Dinwiddie has opted out of his Nets deal and will officially become a free agent.