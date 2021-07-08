Cancel
NBA rumors: Jamahl Mosley emerging as front-runner for Magic head coach position

HoopsHype
 12 days ago

The Orlando Magic are closing in on Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and he’s emerged as the strong front-runner to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Conversations are ongoing, but Mosley, 42, has separated himself in the organization’s process, sources tell ESPN. 19 hours ago...

hoopshype.com

