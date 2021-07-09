LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marysville racing canceled

Officials at Marysville Raceway have decided to cancel Saturday night’s scheduled point race due to the excessive heat warning in the Yuba-Sutter area.

Currently, the National Weather Service is calling for highs to reach 112 degrees on Saturday and 113 on Sunday. The excessive heat warning is in effect now through Monday, July 12.

“After looking at various weather forecasts and consulting with our staff, we decided it was in the best interests of the drivers and fans to cancel Saturday’s event at Marysville Raceway,” said track manager Dennis Gage in a news release. “These are always tough decisions but in the end we felt it was unsafe for our drivers and fans to be out in this kind of heat.”

As of now, this race will not be made up, the release stated.

Auto racing returns Saturday, July 17, with four divisions listed on the schedule.

For more information about upcoming races, visit www.marysvilleraceway.com.

Sutter shotgun wins skeet championship

The Sutter High School shotgun team won the varsity and junior varsity titles in skeet at the U.S. Open Youth Clay Shooting Championship in Las Vegas.

Jackson Zoller shot the second highest score, winning a shootoff to claim second place as an individual.

Connor Babler took fifth in the varsity division.

In JV, Jaxon Smith took second while Nick Moody earned fourth.

As a team the JV shot the highest score in the history of the Clay Target Program, according to Sutter coach Dave Samson.

The trap competition begins today (Friday).

Little League

The run came to an end for the Sutter Buttes Little League 10- to 12-year-old all-star softball squad, falling to undefeated Red Bluff, 7-2 Thursday at the Section 2 tournament in Cottonwood.

Manager Ben Gonzales said most of his players hadn’t played any form of Little League for over a year due to the pandemic.

So despite the loss he was pleased that the team was able to return and get to the Section 2 Finals.

Chloe Gonzales finished her Little League season with a 3-for-3 day at the plate and five strikeouts in the circle. Stella Gonzales added two runs batted in, including one where she drove home her sister, Chloe, to trim the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third.

Stella Gonzales plated Chloe with a sac fly in the top of the first, giving Sutter Buttes the early 1-0 lead.

The two runs that Sutter Buttes scored were the only runs that Red Bluff allowed all tournament. Red Bluff advances to the NorCal state tournament hosted by district 6.

Sutter Buttes downs Orland, 3-2

Facing elimination, the Sutter Buttes 10- to 12-year-old all-stars battled back in the Section 2 tournament with a 3-2 win over Orland Wednesday in Cottonwood.

Junior division

Colusa and Sutter Area advanced in the junior division District 2 Little League all-star baseball tournament on Wednesday.

Sutter Area toppled North Yuba, 14-10, while Colusa defeated Olivehurst, 12-8. Sutter Area and Colusa met Thursday in the semifinals in Live Oak.

9- to 11 division

Olivehurst-Linda and Peach Bowl are the lone unbeaten teams in the 9- to 11-year-old division and squared off Thursday in the semifinals in Browns Valley.

Round one of the finals between the winner of Olivehurst-Linda and Peach Bowl against the elimination bracket champion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at 9481 Browns Valley School Road.

Minor division

West Shore grabbed the 8-10 district title on Wednesday with an 11-6 win over Sutter Area.

West Shore moves onto the Section 2 tournament at Sutter Buttes Little League (1151 Market St., Yuba City) set to begin Thursday, July 15.

For more information, visit www.cad2ll.com.