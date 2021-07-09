Cancel
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Sends Out A Bold Tweet After Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds, but the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals 118-108 on Thursday night to the Phoenix Suns.

FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet about Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and his Tweet can be seen embedded in a post below.

Bayless has been consistent that he thinks the Bucks could get swept (see Tweet from Bayless and Undisputed from Wednesday below).

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

