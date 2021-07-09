Cancel
Weather update: Here’s the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa on Long Island

By Nick Esposito
greaterlongisland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Islanders should expect torrential rain and rough marine and surf conditions courtesy of Tropical Storm Elsa, forecasters say. The National Weather Service is reporting the storm is accelerating northeast through the mid-Atlantic states overnight and is expected to hit Long Island at some point Friday morning. “A period of...

greaterlongisland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Weather Report#Long Island#Extreme Weather#Nyc
