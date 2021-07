Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed one mosquito sample testing positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Carrollton. This sample was collected from the mosquito management area 7B. Area 7B is located between Josey Lane, Belt Line Road, Valwood Parkway, and South Broadway Street. The area can be viewed in detail at cityofcarrollton.com/westnile and a map can be downloaded here. The City of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the City each week of the mosquito season, May-October, and has collected 63 samples so far this year.