Aaron Rodgers Shines at 'The Match'

By Colin McDonald
Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air but the status of his golf game is firmly cemented. The reigning NFL MVP carried his partner Bryson DeChambeau as they handed Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady their second loss in "The Match."

On the LPGA, Stanford standout Rachel Heck took the scenic route to this week's event in Ohio. After her historic collegiate postseason run that culminated with an NCAA individual title, she's looking to continue the momentum just as soon as she wraps up her homework.

While DeChambeau got the win alongside Rodgers, he's been on a tough run since fumbling his chance to win a second consecutive U.S. Open. Since then he's split up with longtime caddie Tim Tucker, missed the cut in Detroit and been the butt of a number of jokes during his debut at "The Match."

Maybe the bubble that awaits him at the British Open won't be such a bad thing. We break it all down in this mid-summer episode of "Up and Down."

