2021 British Open: What Players Will Wear at Open Championship at Royal St. George's

Collin Morikawa: Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

With two top-10 finishes in majors this year, Collin Morikawa is looking to make his first appearance in the British Open a memorable one. Sunday’s winning look features Adidas’ Cobblestone-print polo that provides a powerful look and is made with lightweight, breathable materials. Shirts from Adidas’ Fall/Winter 2021 range, like the Statement No-Show polo, which hides sweat and features 100-percent recycled polyester double-knit, will provide a boost of confidence.

Xander Schauffele: Adidas

Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

Following a T7 finish at the U.S. Open, Xander Schauffele is in search of his first major. Sunday’s winning look is the Statement Heat.RDY polo that features a breathable micro-mesh fabric to promote mobility. He will also wear select pieces from Adidas’ Fall/Winter 2021 range, such as the Cobblestone-print polo on Friday that features a clean and crisp look. He will also introduce a new polo made with 100-percent recycled polyester jacquard.

Justin Rose: Bonobos

Bonobos

Winning look: Friday. For the all-important cut day, Justin Rose is pulling one of his favorites from his Bonobos capsule collection. His signature burgundy Summer Roses performance polo features a breathable, engineered mesh collar and eyelet vents at the underarm. He'll pair that with complementary black Highland Tour pants, which are constructed with a gel waistband that holds in his polo, UPF sun protection and special stitching around the hip and back of the knee for extra flex and comfort.

Johannes Veerman: Chervo

Chervo

Winning look: Thursday. This will be Johannes Veerman’s second major of the year, after qualifying for the British Open with a third-place finish in the Irish Open. Thursday’s winning look showcases the Anibal polo in timeless navy and paired with the Spell trouser in zenith green. The Spell is made with proprietary Plasmatic technology that makes the fabric feels like silk. His look is complete with the Navene, a soft mid-weight knit sweater, and a Urex ribbon-logo belt.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Fairway & Greene

Fairway & Greene

Winning look: Saturday. Sporting prints like the Fairway & Greene Double Diamond print polo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is quickly becoming the poster child for the "new traditional” look. The jersey knit fabric has multi-directional stretch, moisture-wicking and sun-protection properties, plus it's easy-care machine wash and dry. Bezuidenhout will sport the print on Saturday in marine blue with stone-colored pants — an update on a classic pairing.

Branden Grace: Kjus

Kjus

Winning look: Saturday.

Branden Grace will be ready for any conditions at Royal St. George's. His winning look incorporates a wicking and quick-drying polo, warming mid-layer and stretchable pants with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. If the weather takes a turn, he can select from three premium rainwear options for complete protection from the elements: the Pro 3L 2.0 is best for expected rain, Gemini is ideal for variable conditions and Dexter is the ultimate rescue piece.