Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 British Open: What Players Will Wear at Open Championship at Royal St. George's

By Janice Ferguson
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago

Collin Morikawa: Adidas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVQYZ_0arkCUMq00

Winning look: Sunday.

With two top-10 finishes in majors this year, Collin Morikawa is looking to make his first appearance in the British Open a memorable one. Sunday’s winning look features Adidas’ Cobblestone-print polo that provides a powerful look and is made with lightweight, breathable materials. Shirts from Adidas’ Fall/Winter 2021 range, like the Statement No-Show polo, which hides sweat and features 100-percent recycled polyester double-knit, will provide a boost of confidence.

Xander Schauffele: Adidas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLTdj_0arkCUMq00
Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

Following a T7 finish at the U.S. Open, Xander Schauffele is in search of his first major. Sunday’s winning look is the Statement Heat.RDY polo that features a breathable micro-mesh fabric to promote mobility. He will also wear select pieces from Adidas’ Fall/Winter 2021 range, such as the Cobblestone-print polo on Friday that features a clean and crisp look. He will also introduce a new polo made with 100-percent recycled polyester jacquard.

Justin Rose: Bonobos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8OUM_0arkCUMq00
Bonobos

Winning look: Friday.

For the all-important cut day, Justin Rose is pulling one of his favorites from his Bonobos capsule collection. His signature burgundy Summer Roses performance polo features a breathable, engineered mesh collar and eyelet vents at the underarm. He'll pair that with complementary black Highland Tour pants, which are constructed with a gel waistband that holds in his polo, UPF sun protection and special stitching around the hip and back of the knee for extra flex and comfort.

Johannes Veerman: Chervo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG6M4_0arkCUMq00
Chervo

Winning look: Thursday.

This will be Johannes Veerman’s second major of the year, after qualifying for the British Open with a third-place finish in the Irish Open. Thursday’s winning look showcases the Anibal polo in timeless navy and paired with the Spell trouser in zenith green. The Spell is made with proprietary Plasmatic technology that makes the fabric feels like silk. His look is complete with the Navene, a soft mid-weight knit sweater, and a Urex ribbon-logo belt.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Fairway & Greene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LFQO_0arkCUMq00
Fairway & Greene

Winning look: Saturday.

Sporting prints like the Fairway & Greene Double Diamond print polo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is quickly becoming the poster child for the "new traditional” look. The jersey knit fabric has multi-directional stretch, moisture-wicking and sun-protection properties, plus it's easy-care machine wash and dry. Bezuidenhout will sport the print on Saturday in marine blue with stone-colored pants — an update on a classic pairing.

Branden Grace: Kjus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8wwR_0arkCUMq00
Kjus

Winning look: Saturday.

Branden Grace will be ready for any conditions at Royal St. George's. His winning look incorporates a wicking and quick-drying polo, warming mid-layer and stretchable pants with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. If the weather takes a turn, he can select from three premium rainwear options for complete protection from the elements: the Pro 3L 2.0 is best for expected rain, Gemini is ideal for variable conditions and Dexter is the ultimate rescue piece.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#British Open#U S Open#St George#Polo#Adidas Fall Winter 2021#Highland Tour#Upf Sun Protection#Spell#Urex#Fairway Greene#Royal St George#Dwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Golf
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Rory McIlroy expounds on majors philosophy of giving himself 'a chance' ahead of Royal St. George's

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — That Rory McIlroy knows how to win major championships is not in doubt. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman has four of golf’s ultimate prizes to his name, albeit he celebrated the last of those as far back as 2014. So it’s been a wee while since his last sip of champagne at a Grand Slam event. Still, with his head and thinking long clear of alcohol-induced fuzziness, McIlroy hasn’t forgotten the formula that carried him to victory in the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, favorites: Jon Rahm enters atop betting field at Royal St. George's

Coming off his first career major championship last month at the U.S. Open and a seventh-place finish at the Scottish Open last weekend, World No. 2 Jon Rahm will look to capitalize on his momentum at the 2021 Open Championship this week. Rahm is the betting favorite to take home the Claret Jug at Royal St. George's and claim consecutive majors as he hopes to remain one of the hottest golfers in the world.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Weather Can Mean Everything at a British Open — Especially This Week at Royal St. George's

The weather at Royal St. George’s Golf Club: you can’t live with, you can’t live without it. And sometimes you have to do both. To put that in perspective, Gary Player, who appeared in 46 British Opens from 1956-2001 and won at Carnoustie in 1968, had this to say on the subject: “Royal St George's probably is the easiest of the (British Open) golf courses, but the thing that will make it, obviously, is the wind.”
Golfgolfmagic.com

Lee Westwood SETS MAJOR TOURNAMENT RECORD at The Open Championship

As Lee Westwood finished his fourth round at The Open Championship on Sunday finishing in a tie for 59th place, he set a new major tournament record. The 48-year-old has now played in 88 major championships without winning one, surpassing the record that was previously held by the American Jay Haas.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus HEAPS PRAISE on Open Champion Collin Morikawa

Golf legend and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus has heaped praise on the new Open champion Collin Morikawa. Morikawa claimed a nerveless and impressive victory at Royal St. George's last week, finishing two shots ahead of 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth. Nicklaus won three Claret Jugs of...
Golfwmleader.com

Collin Morikawa is the antidote to Bryson DeChambeau

So much for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the hulks taking over the world of golf. Next week, the Olympics could well witness a 5ft 9in player ranked outside the PGA Tour’s top 90 longest drivers take a golden route to the top of the game’s rankings. Everything about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy