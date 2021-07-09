VFW 2356 Auxiliary talks VJ Day; Fish fry to reopen

HILLMAN — President Thomas Brown opened the July meeting of the Hillman VFW 2356 Auxiliary, according to the rules. All chairmanships were voted on and donations were made. Charlene Bahrke will be raffling a cooler full of goodies as a fundraiser for veterans services, on V.J. Day (Aug. 14), so please stop by the post and purchase a ticket for this hugely stuffed cooler. Tickets will be sold from 8 until 10:30 a.m. during the pancake/sausage/biscuits and gravy breakfast. This breakfast is open to everyone. A donation is appreciated. Please help the VFW Auxiliary recoup funds used during the pandemic.