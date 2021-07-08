Cancel
Golf

Stewart Cink Talks About British Open Pandemic Protocols and Why His '09 Battle with Tom Watson Was Like a 'Time Machine'

By Garrett Johnston
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
In this week's episode, eight-time PGA Tour winner Stewart Cink discusses how he will deal with the strict Open championship COVID-19 guidelines this year in England. The veteran also shares his favorite memories of his 2009 Open Championship win against Tom Watson, including the feeling that they were playing their playoff in a "time machine" because Cink was playing against his boyhood hero. Cink says that he felt like he was watching the playoff as a fan, too, because it was so surreal playing against Watson.

Cink also remembers his favorite Ryder Cup memories from five Cups from 2002-2010, like when he took a few moments to eat a peanut butter sandwich while playing in a tense match against Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy in 2010 at Celtic Manor. Cink says that was his only chance to eat during a long day, so he had to seize the opportunity -- even though the broadcast called it gamesmanship and an attempt to ice his opponents.

Cink also offers tips for recreational golfers and their range sessions. And finally, he shares how special it is to have his son Reagan on the bag, and how he helps Stewart play his best golf. Reagan will caddie in his first Open Championship next week and Stewart said this and the Masters and the two events he was most excited for his son to serve as his looper.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

